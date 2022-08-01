Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry

All right. So see, it was a little bit tricky to figure out, but it turns out that it actually does have a line of symmetry. Okay, Now, you might be confused because you were trying to draw it like this. If you draw it like that, there's no line of symmetry there. But it turns out there's another way to draw this compound, the line of symmetry, because it has groups facing perfectly opposite to each other. I could actually draw the line of symmetry like this right down the middle. Okay. And what that means is that I know that sounds weird, but I would basically have a C with three inches, right? H h and H where one of those ages should be facing straight out. Sorry, they're in there. Okay. And what we're literally doing is we're saying I'm gonna cut that carbon in half. I'm gonna cut that bond in half and cut that hydrogen in half. I'm gonna get to perfectly symmetrical sides of that carbon now. Is that possible? Obviously not, but I'm just saying that it does have a line of symmetry if you cut it right down the middle of all of that. Okay, so this actually does have an internal line of symmetry. So then the answer is that it's gonna be a Cairo.

