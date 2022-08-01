How and when to use the internal line of symmetry test.

So in this chapter, I'm going to give you guys three different ways to test for Cairo ality. And the first one is one that you already know. So let's go ahead and get started with it. So the test is for it's called Test One, and it's the internal line of symmetry test. So we want to do is we want to look at these compounds and see if they have an internal line of symmetry. If they do have an internal line of symmetry, then we would say that that would be in a Cairo molecule. You guys remember that? That basically means that it has the same exact mirror image as itself because it has that line of symmetry. So then it's not Cairo. Is that cool? Now it turns out that this test is going to be kind of limited, So it's not gonna be the test that we use all the time. It's really Onley useful for rings. Okay? And I'm gonna show you that in a second. Okay, so I've laid out a few different molecules here. What I like you guys to do is just pause the video in between and see if you can draw out a line of symmetry on these molecules, so go ahead and look. Look at a just, you know, A is a three d structure off a ring. It just means that I took my ring and I flipped it a little bit like this. You could see the front in the back. All right, later on, I'll tell you guys what kind of structure that is actually has a specific name, but for right now, just know it's a five numbered ring. Notice that there's two methyl groups, so go ahead and see if you can find an internal line of symmetry. If you can go ahead and draw it with a dotted line.

