Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry

all right. So d was a trick question. Why was the I'm sorry. I just had to do this, That you guys would see what I was talking about earlier about rings. Remember that I said that this is really only good for rings. Why is that? Because when you get into chains, thes structures get very difficult to talk. They have a plane of symmetry or not. Yeah, let me show you. So for example, what you were thinking is okay. There's no way to split this this way or this way. There's no way to split it that you're going to get in internal line of symmetry. Okay? But it turns out this molecule actually does have an internal line of symmetry. How? Okay, Yes, it does have an internal line of symmetry. How that's the whole point. It's very, very difficult to visualize, so you would never see it. But what it actually looks like is this if I were to pretend that this is a person and this is my head and these are my arms, okay. And then I have some feet down here, all right? Obviously, I have some, like Cem, bigger issues going on here. All right. I've got, like, two kinks in my back and everything. Let's say I'm laying it down. I'm taking a nap or something. Okay. Well, then I would have a plane of symmetry, because what I could do, Okay, this pillow just doesn't wanna exist. Okay, What I could do is I could take a chainsaw, so it's gonna get really graphic here. I could take a chainsaw and I could light this thing up, Turn it on. So maybe someone really hates me, okay? And I could start cutting down exactly down from my head down and start cutting me into two separate, perfectly equal halves. Alright, So that's messed up. And obviously, that's like a really gory way to communicate the point. Alright. But that just shows you It just illustrates how this molecule is very difficult to tell if as a line of symmetry, but it actually does have a line of symmetry. Okay, so and especially if you start adding more substitue, it's on there and start adding ones that are going up and down. It just turns into a huge mess. So you never want to use the internal line of symmetry test with chains. Okay, I'm just gonna put here. Yes, this is a Cairo, but don't use test one on chains for the exact reason that I was just telling you that if we use it, it's going to get very confusing. And it's gonna be Some of them will even be harder to visualize than this nasty chain saw a graphic that I just gave you. All right, So I hope that makes sense so far that we can use test one on rings to determine if there Kyra Laurey. Tyrell. But now you can see we've got some holes in this test. That's why I told you there's three tests because this test isn't very good. We're gonna need a more robust test that we can use on all types of structures, not just rings. And that's what I'm gonna get into next. So let's go ahead and start

Hide transcripts