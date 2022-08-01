Skip to main content
Determine total number of stereoisomers

and the answer. Waas eight. Okay. Why? Because I've got three stereo centers. I've got this one. I've got this one and then that actually council the stereo center. My double bond because it conforms cis and trans. Okay, so that means that I've got eight different combinations, or basically two to the three combinations of ways that I could orient thes front back cis Trans. I could have combined all of them and I would get eight total. Okay, do you have to draw all of these? Please don't. That would be a really, really long task, but you could just visualized that would have to do with O. H. Moving front, back f moving front and back. And then the double bond moving system. Trans. Okay. And those would all be steroids, scores of each other. Cool, guys. Let's go ahead and move on to the next taco
