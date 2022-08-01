Using chiral centers to predict types of stereoisomers.

Now let's talk about ways to use Carl centers to predict the types of stereo customers that we're going to get. All right, So it turns out that the types of sterilized tumors can be roughly divided into how many different carol centers you have. Okay, so let's go ahead and just talk about the most simple situation. Which is that How about if you have a compound with no Kyrill Centers? Okay. Well, earlier today I told you guys okay, if there's no Carl centers, assume that it's a Cairo and that's still gonna hold. Okay, As you can see here, I said that compounds with no Carl centers are usually a Cairo. But now notice that I did put the world were usually in there. It's because there is a subset of these weird molecules called a tro py summers that we're gonna pay special attention to later. That happened to kind of break the rules, and they happen to be Cairo for other reasons. Okay, But other than that, most molecules can be really predict well predicted by the number of Carl centers they have. If they have no Cairo centers, then they're not Cairo. Okay? Except for the case of a trial by servers, and I'll teach you exactly which ones Those are there Exceptions. Okay, so let's go on to the next category. How about if a compound has exactly one Kyrill center? Okay, then that compound is always gonna be Kyra. All always, always. Okay, there's no way to avoid it. And since has one carol center that means that it's going to be able to a form in an teamers. Okay. And remember what an anti MERS were. They were the mere images that you would get that were different from the original. The reason is because if you have one Carl center, that means it's gonna be able to arrange itself in two different ways. A right handed way and a left handed way. So what that means is, if you put it upto a mirror, you are going to get the Indians here because there's one Cairo center. Okay, Now let's talk about the last situation. What if you have two or more Cairo centers? Okay. Well, those were gonna be usually Cairo. Okay? As I've been telling us today, as long as you have Cairo centers, assume that it's Cairo it turns out that there's also gonna be an exception to that. The exception to that comes in the form of molecules called. I'm gonna just point right here. The exception is me. So compounds okay, but we're going to pay special attention to those as well. So what I'm trying to say here is that except for a tro py summers which are weird and me so compounds which are also weird, these rules always hold, which is that compounds with two or more carl centers are gonna be Cairo unless they're me. So okay, now, if they have two or more carol centers, then they will not form Ananta MERS necessarily. They also have the ability to form what's called DIA stereo MERS. Okay, now die. Osteria MERS are It's a very weird word. What's the definition of that? Okay, well, the definition of a dia steri um er is simply a non mirror image stereo a summer. So basically it's a stereo. I summer that doesn't fall neatly into the nancy more category. Remember that in Nancy, MERS are always 100% the mirror image of the other one die. Astronomers are anything that doesn't look exactly like the mere image, but it's still a stereo. I summer cool, and we're gonna talk about the differences between Nancy MERS and Die astronomers in a second. Okay, by the way, sometimes it's really fun to hear your professors say Die astronomers because there's so many different pronunciations and ah, lot of them have to do with foreign accents, and it's kind of funny.

