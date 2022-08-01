What is a valence electron?

So now let's talk about probably one of the most helpful topics in this entire chapter, and that's the topic of bonding preferences. Now this is something that I remember when I was in undergrad and I was taking or go. I was really confused about because my professor, a lot of times would just assume that I understood how Adam's worked and how atoms bonded. I remember my first would be like, Oh, nitrogen forms three bonds and oxygen with a positive charge forms three bonds. And I thought I was supposed to memorize all this stuff. It was really confusing. It turns out that there's really simple logic that we can use to figure out exactly how many bonds every atom wants toe have. And once you have this down, you're never gonna forget it. So let's go ahead and move just right along. So bonding preferences are based on the concept of Octa electrons, but also based on another type of electrons. Let's talk about it. It turns out that there are actual several ways to combine octet electrons in order to satisfy the octet rule. For an Adam Okay and Valence electrons, this is a new word valence. Electrons are the names that we give to the Octa electrons that the atom actually owns. Okay, so remember that we said that Adams can choose to share electrons and bonds or they can choose toe, have electrons, this lone pairs. Both of them are gonna count the same in terms of octet electrons because they're surrounding there, you know, part of the of the shell, But they're actually gonna count differently in terms of the Valence counts. Let's talk about that. The number of the valence electrons is going to determine which of the octet that you could make. If there's several versions of octet, it's it's gonna turn which the optics is the most stable. And this is the really basic role. What we're going to say is that in Adam is gonna own every lone electron that it has, and it's gonna own Onley one electron for re bond, that it has a really nice, easy way to say this is that it's gonna own every dot one electron for every dot, and it's also gonna own one electron for every stick. So I'm just gonna say dot equals one and also stick equals one. Okay, that's just another way to say it right

