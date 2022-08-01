What is the difference between valence and octet electrons?

So let's go ahead and do this kind of worked example, and you guys can help. Help me figure out, um, like the differences and stability for these. All right, so the first thing I want you guys to do, we just talked about the octet rule. So what I want you to has to do is to figure out how maney octet, electrons each of these carbons would have. So go ahead and start off from the left right there and go ahead and pick out how many. How many opt in elections? Does it have eight case? Let's write that in. Now. What I want you to do is look at the next one and say, Okay. Well, how many electrons does that one have? Let's move to the right and you're gonna find there is that you also have eight. It's different, though. It looks a little different, but I have to from the lone pair and two from each of these bonds. So it's still eight. Now, we're gonna keep going on. What you're gonna find is that all of these fulfill the octet rule. Okay? They all give carbon eight electrons. Does that makes him so far, even though they look radically different, but they still follow the architectural. So now here's my next question. Do you think that these air all equally stable? Do you think that they all they could all exist in the same way? And it turns out No, definitely not. It turns out one of these is way more stable than all the other ones. Okay. And the reason has to do with Valence electrons. Okay. The way that we count Valence electrons was remember, we count dots and sticks. So what I want you guys to do now is count. What is the Valence? Electrons for all of these. So let's start off with the one on the left. How maney sticks. Does it have four? How many dots does it have? Zero. So we have four Valence electrons. All right, the next one. How many dots does it have to? How many sticks does it have? 32 plus three is five. And you could keep going on. What you're gonna find is that this one has six valence electrons, and this one has seven valence electrons. All right, so what we find is that the octet rule is being satisfied with all of these, But they have very different amounts of Valence electrons. Okay,

