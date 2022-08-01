Name the ketone

All right. So what was the longest carbon chain? Well, it turns out that one was a little bit tricky to answer here because we had two of equal length. We had the blue carbon chain that I believe it's six carbons long, and we had the yellow carbon chain, which is also six carbons long. Which one did you pick? Does it matter? Hell, yeah, it matters. Guys, this goes back to our al que nomenclature rules from organic chemistry one. And you just need to know that you're going to go when you have a tie. You're gonna go with one that gives the most substantial wins, meaning that if you look at yellow, yellow would only give me one branch. One sub situ int blue would give me two branches, right? Two things coming off. The theory behind this is that the more branches you have, the easier they're gonna be the to name because they're smaller. So it's easier to name something small or a lot of small things than it is to name one big, terrible thing. So we have the longest carbon chain. It's gonna be this guy right here, which means that I have a two, but you owe not Butte. Sorry, Hex. Unknown to hex unknown. Because I'm gonna give my priority to the key tone. And I just need to need my substitue int. So I have a three pro. Paul and I have a four metal. So all in alphabetical order, it's gonna be four. Metal three pro poll to Jackson. Own easy. Okay, Awesome. So let's move on to the next example.

