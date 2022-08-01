Name the ketone

Alright, guys. So this one wasn't so bad either. We've got a route carbon ring of a cyclo hep dean. And we just have to figure out where the substitutes go and stuff like that. So obviously my first carbon is gonna be the key tone. Okay, Ketones have priority over pretty much most groups. Um, but especially alcohol highlights and al canes which don't have any priority at all. So now we just have to determine which direction do we number in. Do we number in the red clockwise direction or the blue counterclockwise direction? The answer is red because we're just trying to make the substitutes have the lowest numbers possible. None of them have priority. So this turned into a two iota. And this is a 345 metal. So now obviously are cyclo. Hep Dane becomes cyclo helped unknown. Okay, so we can go ahead and put this all together, and it would be I come before m so too. I Oto five metal one cyclo helped unknown. Alright, guys. And just, you know, an extra side note here if you wanted to not include that one and just leave it as no location that would also be valid. And the reason is because we only have one modifying, functional group Notice that you only have one modifier. Okay, since you only have one modifier, it's OK, Thio, leave it off as as nothing there. No location because you assume that it's at the first. Now you absolutely have to put locations if you have two or more modifier. So if this became like a cyclo hep in own now you need the locations. Okay, I just like to add locations just to be explicit and both of them would be correct. So if you put a one, it's correct. If you didn't put a one, it's also find it would just be the method and the cycle. Hooked, unknown together with no hyphens and no dashes and no comments. Awesome guys. So pretty easy stuff. Let's move on to the next topic

