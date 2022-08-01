Nomenclature

Hey, guys, let's learn how to name key tones. So, guys, key tones are going to modify the route name of a carbon chain. You're gonna take out the e ending of the carbon chain, and I'm going to replace it with the Suffolk six own. Okay, now I know that looks like one. Please do not say one is pronounced own like ketone. All right, now, guys, in this video, we're not going to discuss the prioritization of all functional groups in terms of numbering locations. But just suffice it to say that ketones are gonna have prior priority. Then pretty much all the groups you learned in or go one including alcohol. So if you saw on alcohol and the ketone next to each other and you have to figure out which one gets the higher priority with naming and numbering, you pick the Keto. Okay, Um, now, when you're assigning common names to ketones guys, so there's AIPAC name and there's common names. Well, when you're assigning common names to key tones, then you're gonna name the both of the are groups alphabetically, and you're gonna end with the word key tone. So let me just show you a really quick example of the difference between common and AIPAC. So let's say you have a four carbon chain with a carbon Neil in the middle. Oh, gosh. You can't see that. Sorry about that. When you move it down a little bit much better. Okay, so in I a pack, the name of this would be Well, it starts off as a butane. Now, it's gonna be a beauty known, and you have to name the location because I need to know exactly where that ketone is. It could be anywhere. So I'm gonna name this as a to butin. Um, all right. Now, in terms of common naming, so I'd be AIPAC, right? In terms of common naming, it would be a little different for the common name. You would just name the substitue INTs in alphabetical order and end with the word ketone. So then it would be, um Ethel metal ketone. Okay. Almost like it's an ether. Remember that ethers. You could do that as well. You can name both of the substitutions and then name end with ether, so this would be an ethyl methyl ketone. Now, this common naming system is actually pretty common with a lot of key tones that you'll find in the lab. Because in the lab we work with a lot of smaller key tones. Okay, But once he gets a larger, more complex key tones that have bigger branching groups, the common naming system just becomes impossible to use because now you're gonna have to name the's huge, bulky substitue INTs in common names, and it just gets terrible. So you should use AIPAC. Definitely use AIPAC for more complex key tones. And it's okay to use common names for the easier to name ones. The smaller keytones. OK, so you guys were gonna do two examples. I know you guys got this. Let's start off with the first one. Obviously, I don't need the common name for this. I just want the AIPAC name, so go for it.

