Provide the IUPAC name and common name for the following compound.

so remember that it's usually easier to name ethers in the common name system, meaning that it's just both are groups and then ether at the end. Well, the same is gonna apply to sulfides sulfides air typically easier to name in the common name systems. Let's start with that one. I'm just gonna right here common. And let's figure it out. What are the two are group. So in this case, I've gotten Ethel on one side and of benzene ring by itself. It's not called benzene. It's called fennel. Okay, remember that. So I just have to put them in alphabetical order. So the common name is gonna be easy. This is just Ethel fennel sulfide. Cool. So that one wasn't so bad. You can see how if it would have been Oh, there it just would have been either same thing. Now it's cool with the AIPAC name. The AIPAC name is a little bit more complicated because remember that the AIPAC name you have to name the bulky ist or the longest route, and then you have to name the S R or the O. R. Whichever one it is as a substitue int. So in this case, I have two different possibilities. I have either the two carbon chain here. That's Ethel or I have the six carbon ring on the other side, which is fennel. Okay. As a substitue int, which one is gonna wanna be the root? I'm gonna go with my benzene ring, okay, because benzene ring is overall bigger than the two carbon chan on the other side. So what that means is that instead of calling this a fennel group, I'm just gonna call it benzene because that's gonna be the route. OK, so now if this is benzene, I'm just gonna scratch out fennel. It becomes benzene now because that's my route. Then what is the substitute? Want what My substitution is usually called. We said it's called an Al Gil file group. So in this case, the ALC you'll is just Ethel. So the name the AIPAC name here would be Ethel Sile Benzene. All one word. Okay, you might be wondering. Well, Johnny, do we have to save the location of it? Do you have to say that it's like one ethyl file Benzene? No, because there's only one substitue int. So it's always assume that you can start at the one. But you If you wanted to, you could say as well that it is one ethyl file. Benzene. Okay, but typically, if you see it, see it on your exam or in the book, you'll see that the number one is omitted. If there's only one substitute present, we usually only use locations on rings. If there's more than one substitute, for example, two or three. Okay, awesome guys, so hopeful. That made sense. Let's keep moving on.

