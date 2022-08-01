How to name sulfur-containing compounds.

Now let's talk about the nomenclature of sulfur containing compounds. So it turns out that sulfur containing compounds are going to be named very similar to oxygen compounds because of its placement on the periodic table. If you remember, oxygen is on the second row, and sulfur is right below it on the third row. What that means is that many of the compounds that you've seen made with oxygen's, for example, alcohols and ethers can also be made with sulfur. But obviously they're gonna have different names. So what I've done here is I've made this nice chart that seems kind of confusing at first, but it really lists out every single possibility of a sulfur containing compound that you could have. Okay, it turns out that there are two main functional groups that we've learned to name for oxygen. Okay. And that would be alcohol's. Okay, where you have a terminal Ohh. Care. A terminal oxygen noticed that it's at the end of the carbon chain, and we also have Well, if you move that oxygen inside the carbon chain, it becomes an internal oxygen or what we call in either. Okay, so hopefully these two names should be familiar to you guys at this point. Because thes air oxygen containing compounds. We usually discuss these a lot before we talk about sulfur. Okay, but it turns out that sometimes these substitutes may not always get, or these oxygen's may not always get the highest priority. Okay, sometimes Oxygen's actually named as substitue INTs. And what we found is that when alcohol is named as a substitue in that means that actually has a higher priority group other than the alcohol present. Now, just so you know, side note, you haven't seen a lot of these yet in this course. Okay, but let me just give you an example of carbon cilic acid would get a higher priority than alcohol. We're going to do more of that in or go to where we name and alcohol and a car oxalic acid on the same chain for right now. I told you, as alcohol beats all because it almost always does in or go one, but later on in or go to, we will find exceptions to that. So anyway, let's say that the alcohol is a substitute, Wint. Instead of calling it alcohol, we call it hydroxy and that makes sense. So we'd say it's a one hydroxy two hydroxy, etcetera, etcetera. When Rene me as a substitute in the same way ether can also be named as a substitue int. If you recall the way that we name Ethers is to name in the AIPAC way is to name a long carbon chain and then to name the Alcock see substitue int as or the ether part as an elk oxy substitue int. Okay, so now we've just covered everything about oxygen. Now we're gonna do is we're gonna shift over here to sulfur and I'm gonna show you guys how it's really the same thing. So it turns out that sulfur can also have two possibilities. It conform on the terminal, so it means it's at the very end. It only has a one age or conform on the internal part of a chain, meaning that it has our groups on both sides. So you can see is that the sulfur at the top is a lot like an alcohol. The sulfur at the bottom is a lot like an ether. But like I said, these air not going to get the same names because then it would be very confusing. They're gonna get different names. So when a sulfur is on the terminal end and it's the route, okay, Just like alcohol is, the root is the root of the is the root of the name. Then we're gonna name it a Thile. Okay, so you can think of alcohol and file. Go together. Okay. Now, how about if the sulfur is there? But I have another high priority group present, for example, like a carb oxalic acid over here. Let's say that I had a carb oxalic acid. So what that means is that now my S h is not getting top priority. That means it's being named as a substitue int. Well, in that case, instead of calling it file, we're gonna name it Moore Capito. Now, I know that sounds really weird. That's a word that actually comes from the Latin. And if they just stuck with it, Okay, Mark Capito means sulfur in Latin. But all you need to think is that Moore Capito is similar to hydroxy. If there's a situation where I used hydroxy a substitue int, I would also use Moore Capito as the name of the substitution okay. You're only going to use my capital if there's a higher priority group present on the chain Now, finally, let's go to the ether. Analog. Okay. And for ether off a sulfur, a sulfur ether. What we're gonna name it is as a sulfide. Okay, so just think that ether is r o r Sulfide is R s are okay. I'm just gonna even write that right here. Are s are just You guys can see that it's very similar to either, but sometimes we don't name it as the common system. Remember that in the common system, we just name it as ether or sulfide. But sometimes we're gonna use the AIPAC system. And in the AIPAC system, we would name it as a substitue int. So in that case, we name it as an alcohol style, which is very similar toe Alcock see, just instead of oxy, it's file. Okay, so I know that was a lot toe walk through, but hopefully by thinking of sulfur in the context of oxygen, what you already know from oxygen, that's gonna make it easier for you. Thio, get a grasp on it. The only thing is, there's just some funky words we have to remember. Okay, so now we have some some practice problems that I want you to go ahead and do from this chart. Try to do it. Try to get the exact name. Okay for this first one, try to do the whole thing, and then I'll go ahead and give you the answer. One more thing. Just keep in mind that alcohol actually has higher priority than files. So that should be giving you an idea off. Which one to name is the substitue int and which one to name as the root. So go for it.

