Provide the IUPAC name for the following compound.

Hey, guys, this video is a rerecord. Because the first time that I recorded this video, I actually got the question wrong. So that confused a lot of you. And now we're going to try it again. Okay, So what is the name of this molecule? Well, we see that we have a Thile and alcohol on the same chain. So you have to figure out which one has priority, right? And the priority actually goes toe alcohol. So what that means is that as I name this chain, I'm going to keep in mind that the one position needs to start from the side closest to the alcohol, which happens to be the carbon with the alcohol. Okay, great. So what's the longest carbon chain? Let's just go through our AIPAC rules. It would be five carbons right here. What are our substitue INTs? Well, this s H is considered a substitue int since it's on the main chain of in alcohol. So we know that's going to get the name Mark Capito, and then we have two methyl groups, so that's gonna be a dime, ethel. So let's go ahead and list out what the root name is with the modifier and then with the substitutes are so we know what the root name is going to be. One Penton. All right, that's the route. And we know that it's one pencil because I have five carbons and the O. H. Is in the one position. That means that if it keep counting, this is the three position, and then this is the four position. So what are our substitue INTs? I'm just gonna put subs. Well, I know that I have a three myr capito, and I know that I also have a four comma four die method. Now, when we name the entire molecule, we're gonna have to put it in alphabetical order. Right? So what that means is that I need to figure out is more Capito, or metal or dime Ethel before the other in the alphabet. Remember, The dies not does not count. So all I'm looking at is the ems here. So, in terms of alphabetical order, em is in the same exact place in the alphabet. So I have to go to the next letter. Let's go, T e. They're both east. Then I have to go to the next letter It's like a playoff system. The next letter is T vs Are. So this one, you might need to start saying your A b CS. But, um, if you do, you're gonna find that t is after and ours before. So that means that Moore Capito comes first. So that means that this entire name is going to be three Mark Capito, 44 die metal one pentacle. Does that make sense? Cool. So that is the answer. And again, like I know it sounds stupid with the A B C's thing. But I would rather you you say a BCS during your class or during your exam than get something like this wrong because you forgot about which one goes after tur are Okay, so we're done with this problem. Let's move on to the next one.

