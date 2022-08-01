Double hydrohalogenation of alkynes.

So let's go ahead and look into the first one. And the first one is a hydrology nation of an Al Qaeda. Now, ah, hydrology nation, remember, is just in h x with a triple bond. Okay, well, if I were to react at one time, I would expect to get on Markov. Nankov halogen. Okay, added. But it turns out that if you react this twice with al kinds, what you're gonna wind up getting is actually gem Die. Hey, lights. Okay, Now, remember that the word gem is stands for genital, and that means that they're both on the same carpet. Okay, so let's go ahead and see how this works. If I would react this with one equivalent, I would expect to get that the triple bond attacks the H kicks out the X. So I wind up getting a Carvell Catalan that looks like this with a positive charge here and in h here. Okay. And then that positive charge would grab, or I'm sorry the X would grab the positive charge, and I would get my intermediate my first product. Okay, but if I expose it to more than one equivalent, for example, let's say that exposed it to two equivalent total. Then it could react again. So then I could get this double bond attacking the age kicking out the X would I would wind up getting is a carbon county. And that looks like this where my ex is there, my h is there. And once again, I would get my ex. And now, by the way, there's two h is there, and then my ex would attack there again. So what? I would wind up getting as a product that looks like this where I have a five member ID ring with two exes in the Markov Nick off position. Okay, so it's the general daylight part, and that's amore comic off part. And then I would have to h is that came from my audition reaction. Okay, I know if you're wondering Well, what about that? Carbon shouldn't have three. H is Shouldn't it be ch three? Yeah, well, that h was always there, though, and that kind of looks messy. And it's going to redraw that that h was always there because that's the H that was originally on that triple bond. Anyway, I'm just saying that through this reaction we wind up adding H twice and ex twice. Does that make sense? I hope so. I hope that that flows. It's really not a complicated reaction, as long as you know what hydrology nation is, okay?

