General properties of double addition reactions to alkynes.

It turns out that all kinds can react with Hala Jin's ah, lot the same way that double bonds can, except for the fact that double bonds, remember, have one pie bond and triple bonds have to. So what that means is that some re agents that we exposed to al kind are actually gonna react twice, and that's what we're going to study right here. So basically, there's two different reactions that all kinds will react twice with. And these were gonna produce double addition products. That just means that anything I was expecting to get for my double bond, just double that. And that's gonna be my expected product for a triple one. Okay, Now, keep in mind if we have Carbo Catalans in any of these mechanisms, which we will that vinyl carbo cat ions. Now, remember what the word vinyl means. It means something directly on a double bond. That means a carb Acadian that looks like this. Okay, Vinyl carbo Catalans cannot easily rearrange. So what that means is that don't be thinking about shifts in these mechanisms because they're really just not gonna happen. Okay,

