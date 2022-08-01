How to draw chairs.

now that we understand the positions of Cyclonic saying I'm actually going to take, like, five minutes just to teach you how to draw it. I know that sounds kind of juvenile, but once again, there are so many people that struggle to draw this weird shape that it's like, not even worth it not to go over it. We should just go over it once, make sure that you have at least one solid wait, how to draw it, and then we'll move on from there. Okay? So how to draw a cyclo? Hexane the easiest. I've actually seen a lot of different explanations in different books. The easiest one that I found is this. I always just draw to slightly angled parallel lines like that. Okay. And then all I do is I cap off both ends. What that means is I use liken up cap for the down one, and he was a down cap for the bottom one. Okay, that one actually came out really nice. You would think that like I'm a pro. We'll kind of ant, but they usually come up. Not that nice. So that's how to draw a psycho heck scene and it turns out that. And then obviously, if you want to draw the other one, you should be able to draw both. You would draw the slightly parallel lines the other way, and then you cap them the other way. Okay, so that one came out okay too. Okay. These air, totally like legit, like this would totally work in a test. All right. I'm sure that some of you girls control this way nicer than I can, but whatever. I'm just saying this works.

