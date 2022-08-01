How to distinguish cis from trans.

what I want to teach you guys how to determine Assistant Trans. Okay, CIS and Trans is not based on whether you're positions or actual equatorial. That's one of the biggest misconceptions in this chapter. A lot of students say, Oh, but they're both equatorial, so that means that they should be cysts or one assistant. One is equatorial, and when is actual, so they should be trans wrong. That's not how you decided at all. Assistant Trans is actually gonna be based on whether the groups are facing the same face of the ring. And what I mean, my face is just top or bottom. Okay, So what that means is that I'm not gonna be looking at positions are gonna be looking at direction.

