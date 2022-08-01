Determine which of the following radicals is the most stable.

all right. So according to my trend, the first thing that you really want to identify is which of these can resonate? Or which of them is a Lilic? Because if it's not a Lilic, that's not gonna be very stable. So we notice is that the Olympic position is just any position next to a double bond. So this would be a Lilic. This would be a Lilic. This would be a Lilic. Okay, All those three would be a Lilic. How about D? Is that a Lilic? No, because there's no double bond directly next to it. A dull one would have to be there or here in order for that to be a Lilic. So I automatically know that d is not gonna be my most stable because it can't resonate. OK, now, what I'm looking at is thes radicals that can resonate. And I'm saying, well, which those would be the most stable. What I notice is that this one is primary. This one is secondary and this one is secondary, so they look pretty the same. In fact, maybe there's one that kind of seems like a loser, and that would be a because they can resonate, but it's only primary the other two. It's like, how would I tell the difference between those? They're both secondary. Well, remember that I said, in order to really determine stability for radicals, you have to resonate. Um, so you want to do is you want to draw the resonance structures for all three of these and see what they look like afterwards. So I'm just gonna show you what one of the resin structures would look like. I'll just do it for a You would use the fishhook arrows to move one electron at a time. So I would say this radical moves into this bond to try to make a double bond. But it can't make a double bond by itself. It needs one more electron. Well, where can it pull in extra electron from the pie bond? So it's gonna take an electron from that pie bond, and now we're gonna make a new, dull bond there. The problem is that that pie bond was made out of two electrons. Now I just removed one of them. So I just have this one random electron hanging out that electron is going to jump onto the carbon next to it and thats gonna become a radical. So that means that the resident structure for this guy would look like this. Okay, now, if I go ahead and count up what type of radical that is? Not only is it a Lilic, but it is secondary. Oh, so see how that changed before it was primary and not secondary? Now we have to do is draw the same thing for the others on what we would find out is that the resident structure for B is now gonna have a radical there. The resident structure for C is gonna wind up having a radical here. Okay, Now, if we analyze the basically how substituted each radical is this one is now tertiary, and this one is secondary. So do we have a winner? The winner has to be be okay because not only is it a Lilic, but it can also resonate toe a tertiary location. Remember that. I said the more are groups that you have around the radical, the more stable it is. So notice that my trend says that primary is less stable in tertiary, which is less stable than e mean. Primary is less stable in secondary, which is less stable in tertiary. So if I have the ability to make it a Lilic and tertiary, that's the best thing on. That's exactly what this one is down here. So this is gonna win and the corresponding structure will win. So it's B All right?

