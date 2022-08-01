The radical stability trend.

radicals air, very high energy and very short lived. So anything that we can do to stabilize them whatsoever, we'll have a really big effect in their likelihood to be formed. So what that means is that we have to figure out what is the trend of stability for radicals. Okay. And I just want to show you guys right now, basically, this is the trend, and what you're gonna notice is that I'm gonna compare this trend to the trend for carbo cat ions. Now, if you don't know the trend for carbo cat ions yet, that's okay. I'm just gonna point out the major differences here. Okay, so first of all, um, radicals are electrons efficient. Now, what I mean by that is that there's a orbital right, And usually each orbital has space for how many electrons to Okay, that's the Pauli exclusion principle. But in this case, we have a radical with just one electron. So that would be what we call an un or partially filled orbital. That's not very stable. Okay, so anyway, that we can push electrons into that orbital that will make it more stable. And there is an effect that does that and that effect is called hyper conjugation. Okay, What hyper conjugation says is that the more our groups you have around an empty orbital or or partially filled orbital, the more stable it will be. Okay, so in this case, what I want to do is I want to basically say OK, the more our groups around my radical, the more stable it's gonna be easy and notice that that trend does hold true. This actually holds true for both carbo cat ions, which are empty. Orbital's completely. There's nothing in there. Okay? And radicals, they're really the same thing. So noticed that for my increasing stability, I have here that I have a tertiary here, a tertiary Carvel, Kati, and is very stable. And I also have a tertiary radical kind of at the top here. Okay, but notice is a slight difference here. It turns out that tertiary is the best type of cargo carrying that I conform. Okay, but it's not the best type of radical, actually have a different type of radical here that's more stable. And that's because it turns out that, unlike carpal cat ions ah, Lilic and Ben's Ilic radicals are actually going to be the most stable now. Ah, Lilic and Ben's Ilic are just words to mean that your next to a dull bond or you're next to a benzene ring. So what that's saying is that if you can resonate, that's going to make the radical more stable than anything. And here I have drawn the A Lilic and the Benz Ilic. This would be a Lilic. This would be Ben Zelic. Okay, notice that both of these are directly next to a double bond. So a double bond and the radical could switch places through resonant structure. And what that would do is that would de localize that electron deficiency over several atoms stabilizing it. Okay, so what I want you guys to be mindful of is that this is actually really important for reactions. These sites here are very, very crucial for reactions later that we're gonna learn later because they're very stable. Okay, So what I want us to do here is determined which of the following radicals would be the most stable By looking at this trend just basically looking. Forget the carbon cat. Anyone, because we're not talking about those were just talking about radicals figure out which of these would be the most stable and why. Okay, don't forget to look at resident structures to make sure that you're looking at both of the ways that the radical could be represented. Because remember that in a resonant structure, they're constantly in hybrid of each other. Okay, so you can't Just like you can't determine stability just based on one of the resident structures, okay?

