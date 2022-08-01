Predicting the most stable carbocation

All right. So this one would have had a carbo carrion in the primary position, because that f is going to go away. So just gonna be attached toe one carbon. Is that stable? Not really. This one would have a carbon copy in the secondary position, because that O t s is going to go away, by the way. That's a sulfa knee. Esther, That's not really an alcohol. Hey, lie. But it does the same thing. Okay? Just we'll talk about that more in a little bit. Okay? Um, then we have this iodine that would make a car broke out in there. That would be tertiary. We already know that's gonna be the winner, because I said nothing's better than tertiary. Okay? And then what about this last one? It would have a carbo cat in here, which would actually be primary. Okay, I know that's confusing, but think about it. This carbon right here is the one that has a positive charge. How many other carbons is it attached to? Just one. Okay. So that one's primary. Because even though it looks like it's attached to mawr, it's actually only attached toe one carbon, whereas this Carvel Cat in here is like legit. Attached to three other carbons is attached to a one, two and three. So that's why that one's tertiary, whereas the red one over here for number four is primary. Alright, so hopeful. That made sense. The most stable one would be three. All right, so let's go ahead and move on.

Hide transcripts