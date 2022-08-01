4 Values You Should Memorize

Sometimes we're gonna be asked to actually calculate the energy barrier in kilograms per mole to rotating this molecule. Alright? And what we do is we're gonna actually gonna memorize four really common values and by memorizing those four really common values of energy we're going to be able to solve for what's called the barrier to rotation. Okay, so what are these values that I'm talking about? Well, there's basically four really common interactions that you should commit to memory in terms of their energy level, alright? And in terms of which one's most energetic and least energetic. You should already know that based on the fact that an anti is gonna be the least energetic and Eclipse is going to be the most energetic. All right, But we actually need to know the values for this. So let's just talk about it, All right? First of all, we have to eclipse values notice that they say, Well, actually have three eclipse values, but we have Let's just start off with the highest one. The highest eclipse value that you guys need to memorize would be to methyl groups. Perfectly overlapping eclipse. Okay, if you have two methyl groups that are overlapping. That's 11 Kill a Jules per mole, which is a lot of energy to spend. Okay, that energy that we're talking about is actually referred to as the energy costs. That basically means if I were to rotate these bonds eclipse, how much energy would it cost me? 11 kg. Promote is kind of a lot. So you can imagine that that's not gonna happen very often. Or sometimes it's gonna want to prevent that as much as possible. Okay, so let's keep going down the list. So in interaction that it's still not very favorable, but is a little bit easier toe happen is eclipsed with a metal. And in H okay, this is gonna be a little bit more a little bit less energetic, because now we don't have two big groups. We just have one big group and in h. Okay, so there's obviously some torch it'll strain going on here, but it's not quite as bad as you know, as having two methyl groups. Okay, so then we've got HHS, And by the way, that one is six. You just have to remember that 16 Then you got HHS the easiest one toe happen for Eclipse, but it still does cost some energy. So for an hh eclipse, that's gonna be four. Kill a jewel for more again. Just something that you should commit to memory. Then finally we have Gosh, okay, we're not gonna have to memorize all the different gosh combinations because that could take a long time. That could be very exhausting, but one that you should know is 3.8 kg per mole. Now, notice that this number is actually very close to four. So how can a gosh interaction be almost the same as in eclipse interaction? And the reason is because the gosh that we're talking about is actually metal metal. Gosh, so this means that you have to large groups that are staggered, but they're so big that they're interacting, and almost the same way as to h is worth would if they were overlapping. Okay, these air, your four values that you want to come into memory because guess what? For these types of questions. They're gonna give you these values, and then you're gonna have to solve for the unknown bond interaction by figuring out these values

