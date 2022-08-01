Determining energy cost of eclipsed interaction

So let's go ahead and look at an example, all right? And we're just gonna do this as a worked example together. Okay, here it goes. It says the barrier to rotation for the following molecule is 22 killer jewels promote. Okay, so that means that that is the total amount of energy cost that it's gonna take me to make these molecules or make these bonds going Clips to each other. Okay, so what we wanna do notice that right now it's staggered 22 kg from was what it's gonna cost to make it go eclipse. So what it's asking is determined the energy costs associated with the eclipsing interaction between a bro mean and a hydrogen atom. Okay, so this is the way we think about about it. First of all, did I make you memorize the value between H and bro? Mean better eclipse? No. Okay. I could literally I could I could fill up a table off all the different atoms that could overlap, and I could make you memorize all those energies, but that's not gonna be a really good use of your time, okay? Especially because these questions will always give you some easy values that you can then back calculate the unknown value from so all we do is we just look at each interaction we see how much is each interaction gonna cost me? So overall, this rotation is gonna cost me 22 kg per mole. But we know that Hey, if this h is gonna overlap with this br, that means that I'm also gonna have to have an agent and h overlapping. And I'm also gonna have to have a metal in a method overlapping. So then I go ahead and get those formulas from my memory because I memorized them and I write them down. So hh is 4 kg for more metal. Metal is 11 kg from all. Okay, now we only have one mawr interaction that could be making my 20 to the 22 is basically made out of three interactions. Some together. Okay, So what that means is, I basically have four plus 11 plus some unknown number X, and that's going to give me 22. Does that make sense? So all I have to do is I just have to solve for X, and this is super easy. You could just use a really easy math. So this is 15. So I'm going to subtract 15. So it's X equals 20 to minus 15. So that means the X equal seven. Okay, So that means that the energy costs for this interaction here is that h br eclipsed is equal to seven. Kill it, Jules, for more. Does that make sense? So all we did was he used the values that were supposed to memorize and were able to figure that out. The unknown bond through that value. Cool. Right. So now what I want you guys to do is do the next practice completely on your own. It's the same concept, except it's a little bit harder, because now you're gonna have to draw out the compound yourself. So you have to draw the new and projection yourself, and then you're gonna have to work with it. You're going to play with it and figure out use the values on that. I told you to memorize, to figure out the unknown bond. Alright, so go ahead, try to do it

Hide transcripts