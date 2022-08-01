How to name alkenes and alkynes

let's go ahead and add a few more functional groups. So now we're gonna talk about Al Keane's all kinds and alcohol's. So first, let's start off with the pi bonds with the double bonds in the triple bonds, Al Canes and all kinds are gonna be named by adding a modifier. So this is gonna be the very first time that were using a modifier in an AIPAC name. So I'm gonna teach you guys how to do this. So what that means is that instead of using the ending aim like we always use that stands for Al Cane, Okay, instead of using that ending we're gonna use, we're gonna modify it. Thio either be in if it's an AL Keen or Ein if it's an AL kind. Okay, so that's why we call it a modifier. It modifies the route name. Okay, so now all of a sudden ah, heck, sane becomes a heck sign if it has a triple bond in it. Does that make sense? Cool. So then let's talk about some important rules here. Al queens and all kinds are actually going to receive priority in numbering Al Keynes. This is also gonna be the very first time that now, when it comes to numbering the chain, we are going to give priority to this group. What that means is that I don't care about the closest substitutes. All I care about now is how do I give my double bond or my triple bond the lowest number of possible? Isn't that interesting? So now I'm just thing How can I make that number as low as possible? Okay, that's all I care about then. Finally, this could get tricky because thes double bonds go over two carbons, so sometimes it can be tricky. What's the location? Is that the first carbon or the second carbon? The location is always assigned to the first double bonded carbon or triple bonded carbon. Okay, so what I want to do here is I want to go ahead and name this compound. I want you guys to go ahead and try it first with the rules, and then I'll go ahead and I'll give you the name

