Name the following alkene

so we're going to start off with the root chain, and that route chain would just be that. I mean, there's not really a whole lot of options now in terms of numbering. This one's interesting. So I could either make this my one in red. Or I could make this my one in blue. Both of them have something coming off of the first carpet on the red side. It's chlorine. On the blue side is dull, Bond. Which one is going to matter more? Remember that we said double bonds in trouble. I actually do have priority. So that means that it doesn't matter how close this chlorine is. I don't care about it. I'm going to go into this direction. So that means that I'm just gonna go in the direction that gives my bulb on the lowest number of possible. So that means this is gonna be that the dull bone is on one. Because we always give the the name the location, that bulb onto the first carbon in that double Bonder triple bond. And then this would be four and five. Okay, so it looks like this is gonna be a painting. Okay, hold it. Hold your horses. Just don't get too excited yet. I'm just going step by step. The route is panting The substitute Wint's are Well, we've got to It seems like we've got a four five die, chloral, All right, because we got two of the same substitue int And then finally, we have a modifier. So what is that modifier? The modifier is going toe change that came into Penn. Teen. Okay, later on, we'll do this all in one step right now. I want to show you each step. Okay? Also, we have to name with location is so the route all of a sudden gets its own locations. This would be a one painting. All right, so And that's because the one describes where the double bond is. So we're just gonna put this together. And the answer is 45 dich Loro one Pantene. Cool, right. Awesome. So that is it for that? Let's go ahead and move on toe the next alcohol

