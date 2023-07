The second-order rate constant (in units of M- 1s - 1) for acid-catalyzed hydration at 25 °C is given for each of the following alkenes:

a. Calculate the relative rates of hydration of the alkenes. (Hint: Divide each rate constant by the smallest rate constant of the series: 3.51 * 10 - 8.) b. Why does (Z)-2-butene react faster than (E)-2-butene? c. Why does 2-methyl-2-butene react faster than (Z)-2-butene? d. Why does 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene react faster than 2-methyl-2-butene?