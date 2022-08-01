Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)

Hey, guys. So in this video, I want to discuss a pretty easy reaction called strong oxidation of mono sack rides. So, guys, we've already learned that, bro Ming and water mixed together when exposed to mono sack ride will make something called an al Danek acid where you're going to turn the Alba height at the top into a car box. Look, acid at the top. You guys should remember this pretty easy reaction. I already taught it to you. Okay, But it turns out that we could do a stronger type of oxidation than this because that was called week oxidation, remember? So I'd be saying, Well, why is it weak? Well, it's week in relation to this oxidation that we're about to discuss this oxidation, not Onley oxidizes the top alga hide, tow a car. Books like acid, like roaming water did, but and this is the important part. It's also gonna oxidize the bottom alcohol into another car box like acid. So the product is going to be what we call a die acid. Okay, A die acid is just one of the names that's given for a dye carb oxalic acid. You can call it a die acid. So when exposed to nitric acid, which is the re agent of strong oxidation, mono sack rides can be oxidized into di acid derivatives called Al Dora Gas. It's now those names are a little bit confusing because they're so close together. Al Danek Acid versus al dark acid I don't have a perfect way for you to memorize it, so just keep in mind that it's tricky and you might want to put that on a flash card so that you can say Okay, this is what the Al Danek acid has. The one car books, one car books, like acid in the Eldar ic acid has to. Okay, now, let's just go over the re agents very quickly. The re agents, guys air. Very simple. It's just gonna be some kind of acquis nitric acid. And a lot of times you'll find that in the problems or in the textbook, they'll add heat. Um, but if there was no heat, you would still know this is gonna be a strong oxidation that he isn't like 100% essential that it needs to be written out, even though reaction conditions typically will be hot. But you know that sometimes different problems could be written in different ways, so just letting you know that it's always revolves around nitric acid. Now, one thing that's interesting about creating these all dark acids is that now we've potentially created a simple, symmetrical molecule because noticed that the top functional group is identical to the bottom functional group. So what that means is that due to the symmetry of those carb oxalic acids, different mono sack rides can lead to the same Al Derek acid product. So what I'm basically saying is that you could be starting off with two different dice, aka rides. But because of the fact that now both the top and the bottom of the same um are the same functional group, they could actually lead to the same products because they could be identical once you flip them. Okay, and I'm gonna show you an example, because I know it might be hard to visualize now, but I'm just letting you know that this is a thing that sometimes you could get two different mono sack rides making the same Aldo Nick, I'm sorry. All dark acid products. Okay, so let's go on to the next video where I'm going to do a practice problem with you guys.

Hide transcripts