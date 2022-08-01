Drawing Mirror Images and Determining Chirality

So let's do this. My mirror would look like this. What I would wind up getting is a five member ID ring that looks like that. Okay. And I would get that The siege three up here is now on the is now going this way. And then the one on the dash is not going this way. Cool. Awesome. So now those are that's why mere image. So I'm wondering the same exact question. I'm wondering. Is this the same molecule? Alright, so let's go ahead and do the same exact thing again. Let's do a deejay spin 180 degrees and figure out if this is the same molecule. So once I do that what it's gonna look like is like this. I'm going to get the ring facing the same way originally. But now notice that this bottom group that was facing towards the dash now moved up. So that means that now I have a dash facing up. I noticed that the one on the wedge now rotate. It's now. It must be going down. All right. So is this the same molecules? The original one? What do you think? It turns out that this is a different molecule. Okay, This one is a different molecule. Why? Because there's actually no way that I could rotate this molecule for it to become the other one. I know you're in disbelief. I know some of you guys are thinking, Hey, but what if I flip it like this? Or if I flip it like this or if I rotated a bunch of different ways, couldn't become that never You can actually never turn this one into that one, no matter how hard you try. Okay, So these air different compounds. So that means that after the mere image is gonna be different. So that means that this is a Cairo molecule. Does that make sense? And then Cairo just means that I'm getting a different mirror image. Okay. What is the name of this mirror image you guys remember I told you is that it has a special name. Kind of funky in an summer. Okay, you guys air already learning a lot. Okay? And we're like, we haven't even really gotten into it yet. I'm just introducing this. All right. One more thing. Is there a line of symmetry? Is there a line that if I cut it down the middle, I'm gonna have to perfectly symmetrical halves on the original molecule. And the answer is no. Because if I went ahead and I drew this line of symmetry again, would I get to perfect tabs? No, I wouldn't. Because one side would have a metal going up once. I don't have a method going down. They would not match perfectly. So I'm just gonna right here. And you guys should put this in your nose. I'm going to stay here. No internal lying of symmetry. Wow. Okay. And what does that mean? If I have no internal line of symmetry, What that means is that it's Cairo. Okay, so we can use that simple rule, and we can figure out if something's Carol or not. Now, the whole point of this is to show you guys to prove why the internal line of symmetry is important. Do you see that now how? If it does have one, you're gonna get eight. Carol, If it doesn't have one, you're gonna get Cairo. But now that we understand this, do we have to go through this mere image crap every time? No. Instead, we can just look for a line of symmetry, and that's where I'm going with this. All right, so let's go ahead and move onto the next topic and we're gonna talk about line of symmetries.

