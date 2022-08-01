Drawing Mirror Images and Determining Chirality

So let's go ahead and do this example Where Let's just do this is free response. We just wanna work through this together and see if we can figure this out. It says here, draw the mirror images of the following molecules and determine if the mirror images the same or if it's different. Okay. Then after we do that, we want to figure out Is there an internal line of symmetry? And if there is, let's go ahead and notated. So for this first one, what I wanna do, you guys can just follow along. I want to draw my fake mirror again. Okay? And that's just gonna look like this. It's kind of ghetto. Okay, so imagine once again that this molecule is looking into the mirror. Alright. It's not even like a perfectly straight mirror. Whatever. What is he going to get back? What kind of image is he going to get back? Well, what he's gonna find is that Okay, there's a six member ID ring in the mirror. So let's write that down. Okay? And then in this first image, the bro means, Imagine that the bro means air like something on his face. They are on the right hand side, but for the mere image, they would be on the left hand side. Does that make sense? Okay, so, man, I'm not. That's a really ugly bond. Okay, So are you guys getting that so far? So that would be our mere image notice that they're both still facing towards the back. Now, what I want to know here is is this mere image the same as the original molecule or different from the original molecule? What do you guys think? The answer is that it's exactly the same. And it's not because it's the reverse, the reverse if the reverse has nothing to do with it. What has to do with is that if I flip this around, if I rotate it a little bit, then I'm going to get the same exact thing. Now. I told you guys, I'm not going to do a lot of rotating. Okay, But for this part, just to illustrate this, I want to show you so if I rotated this molecule like that if I rotated it actually, 180 degrees to the right. Okay. I like to call that rotation like a a deejay spin. Okay, where I imagine that the vinyl record and just like spinning it around. All right, so if I deejay spin that molecule, what I'm gonna wind up getting is a molecule that looks like this. All right, So is that the same molecule, or is that a different molecule? That is the same molecule. Okay, so does that mean that this molecule is Cairo or a Cairo? What do you think? What that means is, if, since it's the same, that means it's a Cairo. Now I want you guys to look at is try to find Is there an internal line of symmetry in this molecule? Okay. Is there a line you could draw that would split it perfectly in half? And the answer is yes. There's actually an internal line of symmetry right here. Okay, If I were to take scissors and I would cut it in half like that, what I would find is I would get to perfectly symmetrical haps. All right, so remember that I said, if it has an internal line of symmetry, then it's gonna be the same. Okay, I'm sorry. It has an internal line of symmetry. Then it's gonna be the same. So it's gonna be a car. So all of that works out cool so far, you may be asked to draw images on your exam.

