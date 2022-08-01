Activity and Directing Effects

Now we know how to add a single substitue in tow, a benzene ring using an e s mechanism. And we're pretty good at figuring out how to add different types. You know how to add nitro owes and our groups and key tones. But now the question I have to ask ourselves is what happens if you want to do a second reaction on that benzene? So what if you already have something there and now you're adding Ah, second E s regent? Where is it gonna add? How is it gonna add? How is that first substitute going to affect the second? It turns out that it really has a huge effect on the second one. And that brings us to the es off mono substituted benzene. So we're not talking about just regular benzene. We're talking about benzene with a substitution already. Okay, this section also is called directing groups or activity of benzene. Okay, so all of that is covered in this section. Okay, so it turns out that that first substitue int is gonna really alter the election density of the benzene ring. So it's going to affect the reactivity towards subsequent reactions. And it's going to affect the direction of subsequent reactions. Okay, so let's look, the first thing that is going to do it's gonna affect activity. Okay, so it turns out that we have to be This is our first introduction to these terms of electron donating groups or electron withdrawing groups. Okay. Thes are extremely important principles in organic chemistry. And they're gonna come up not only for the rest of this course, but also for the rest of your professional career. If you're want to go into anything pre health and you need to take more classes in the sciences and in the life sciences, then you're gonna need to know about electron donating groups and electron withdrawing groups. Okay, So it turns out that first of all, if that first subsidiary that you add happens to be an electron donating group, that means it's giving more electrons to the benzene do that's gonna make it more reactive or less reactive towards another e A. S reaction. Remember, the benzene acts as a nuclear file in the reaction. So the more electrons you pump into it, the more you're gonna activated to react. So they activate the ring towards more reactions. Okay, so if you add an electron donating group, it's gonna want to react even more the second time. However, if you had an electron withdrawing group that's gonna pull electrons inside out of the ring, making it less nuclear Filic. So it's gonna deactivate. Oops. That's not how you spell it. Deactivate the ring towards future reactions. Okay, so that means the second reaction will be more difficult to perform than the first meaning. It's actually less reactive than benzene by itself. Right? But that's not it. Guys and you every morning. Well, Johnny, how do I know if something's electron donating? We'll get there. Okay. Just hold on. Okay. So also, guys, they have directing effects because it turns out that electron donating groups tend to be what we call Ortho. Oh, pera directors. They tend to direct towards the Ortho and pair of positions, whereas electron withdrawing groups tend to be meta directors, meaning that they direct subsequent um, e s reactions toe happen on Lee at the meta positions. Okay, so here I have a picture of these two ben zines and an electron donating group. We would expect toe add the second s Regent in the Ortho positions or in the pair of positions. Hence Opie, Director. It actually means that it directs all of those positions. Okay, Whereas many directors electron withdrawing groups, right, they pull electrons out of the ring, so they're gonna tend to add in the meta positions. Okay, I forgot to draw the Dye poll of the electron donating is gonna push electrons into the ring. It directs towards Opie, whereas electron withdrawing groups direct towards the meta positions. Now, the scientific explanation of why that happens is gonna be for another video. We're not going to really talk about the scientific technical definition right now. It has to do with residents structures. But, you know, you could you know, you could also read your text book. If you want more information on that, What I'm gonna focus on for right now is really just memorizing and really just knowing which groups or your electron donating and which groups are electron withdrawing. So let's move on to the chart. That's gonna help us with this information.

Hide transcripts