The definition of hydrogenation.

now and discuss a few reactions that add hydrogen is to triple bonds. And these were gonna be called in general hydrogenation reactions. The major difference between them is gonna be how Maney Hye Jin's, they add, and in what? Stereo chemistry. So let's go ahead and check them out. Basically, there's three major types of hydrogenation that we look at, and these were going to be reactions that turn triple bonds into either double bonds or single bonds. So basically, we're taking one type of hydrocarbon and making it a more saturated version off that hydrocarbon. Remember that the definition of saturation or degree oven saturation has to do with how maney hydrogen are on that molecule. Okay, so when all of these reactions what we're doing is we're increasing the saturation of the molecule, meaning that we're adding hydrogen to it.

