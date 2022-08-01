So let's look at the first and probably simplest form of hydrogenation, and that would be what we call full saturation. What that means is that I'm taking a double bond or a triple bond, and I'm fully saturating it with hydrogen. All right, we can do this by two different re agents. We could do this with either catalytic hydrogenation. We should be these reagents right here in the first arrow. That would be basically H two over a plate, platinum, palladium or nickel catalyst. Okay, Or there's another reaction we can use as well. Called Wilkinson's catalysts and Wilkinson, Wilkinson's catalyst is usually for the same purpose. To take double bonds and triple bonds and fully saturate them toe al Keynes. Alright, so, as you can see, the Regents for Wilkinson's catalysts are a little bit confusing. It's got the H two because we're adding hydrogen, of course, but the catalyst is way different. In this case, we're gonna use rhodium with these three try fennel Foss fiends, and then a chlorine. It looks messy. Okay, I'm not gonna draw the whole thing for you as long as you can recognize that that's Wilkinson's. That's fine. Okay, so now the only thing about full saturation is that this is a little bit of a misnomer, because remember that rings also count towards on saturation. A ring is something that it's missing. Two Hydrogen is because two ends are attached to each other, and actually these reactions do nothing to rings. So what's gonna happen is that all the double bonds and troll bonds will be gone, but the rings will stay intact. Alright, One more thing before I draw these products, notice that the stereo chemistry says sin addition. Okay, Sin addition is another way to just say that we're going to get sis products. So what that means is that I would expect the hydrogen is that we're adding toe ad from the same side of the double bond or the same side of the triple bond. So let's go ahead and draw our products. Basically, I would get the same exact sigma framework when I say Sigma framework, I'm just saying all the Sigma bonds were the same, but now I would get a single bond over here so that Triple One just turned into an Al cane and I would get this alcohol still here and then I would finally get that double. Bond is also gone, meaning that there's no pi Bonds left. Okay, what this is really good at is getting rid of pi bonds. That's pretty much it. So here I did include stereo chemistry because there are no Carol centers, so I don't really have to. But if you were wondering, where did these hs come from? Especially maybe on the double bond, they could have both come from the same sides. That means, like, let's say that one of the HSE came from here and one of the H is came from here. Notice that they came from the same side of the double bond. Then that means that my alcohol be forced to go down. Okay? Alternatively, I could have also had the h is ad from the bottom, which means that the O. H would have gone up as well. Same thing with this with the trouble bond. Except that the trouble one. I added four hydrogen I didn't just add to, so I basically added, let's say, two from the front H H and I also added to from the back. So let's say H h so what I wound up getting was instead of and then also. So now that this this this carbon here makes sense as CH two. But this one looks like it doesn't make sense because it's also ch two. But remember, there was already one h to begin with on that triple bond, so that last H is still there, and it's right next to my head. So does that make sense? Basically added the two blue hydrogen, then added to green hydrogen is and then this black H was just always there. All right, So basically, you can think that full saturation or one of these two catalytic or Wilkinson's is going to completely get rid of all pi bonds, all double bonds and ultra bonds. Easy, right, cool.

Hide transcripts