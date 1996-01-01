2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
Diethyl ether and butan-1-ol are isomers, and they have similar solubilities in water. Their boiling points are very different, however. Explain why these two compounds have similar solubility properties but dramatically different boiling points. Diethyl ether bp 35°C 8.4 mL dissolves in 100 mL H2O Butan-1-ol bp 118°C 9.1 mL dissolves in 100 mL H2O
