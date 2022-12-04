Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
Problem 2e
For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning. a. (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 or (CH3)2CH—CH2CH2—CH(CH3)2 b. CH3(CH2)6CH3 or CH3(CH2)5CH2OH c. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2OH

