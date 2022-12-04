For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.
a. (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 or (CH3)2CH—CH2CH2—CH(CH3)2
b. CH3(CH2)6CH3 or CH3(CH2)5CH2OH
c. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2OH
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
357
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How IMFs are related to melting and boiling points. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt