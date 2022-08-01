When is Enol Tautomer Favored?

Alright. So here are two products of place and rearrangements. Now you're gonna have to kind of trust me on that because we didn't go through the whole mechanism, but just kind of take my word for it that this is the product of the place and rearrangement, which actually is the product we just did. And then this is another place and rearrangement. Okay? So just take my word for it that these are two products of place and rearrangements Now we need to do shouldn't have circled. Good thing having Eraser. What we have to do is pick the more stable Todd More of the two using what we know about Keto, you know, top in old Todd terrorism. Now, if you're confused about this or if this isn't too clear to you, I have a whole series of videos on picking the most stable ta tumors in Todd memorization. So you can just search in the search bar of clutch Todd memorization, and you're gonna get more information on this. This is just a quick review. And remember that. So let's just look at the first. We'll do both of them side by side. So the first one. This is my Keto. And this is my eagle. Right? Which one is favored in this case? So, guys, just so you know, the rule is that the Keto is pretty much always favored. So I'm gonna go ahead and circle it. We're done. You would not taught. Memorize this one. Cool. What about this equilibrium here? I'm going to step outside so you can see both. Clearly what I see is that here, once again I have a Keto. And here I haven't seen only now out of these two, which one is more favored? Guys, there are only two examples in which the Enel is more favorite and I'm going to give them to you Here. One is when you can make an aromatic product or an aromatic Enel. And two is when you have a beta die carbon Neil, you know? Okay, Thes air. The two situations in which en als are actually more favored. If you have, if you can either make it aromatic or if it's in the form of a beta die. Carbonell and I do go over both of these situations in my top memorization videos. So what do we have here Do we have any of those two situations? Yeah, we do, because notice that our first molecules not not aromatic, aromatic, just means that has all training single and double bonds, which is gonna make it more stable, like our clutch look like a benzene ring. So this one does not look like a benzene ring. It's not aromatic, but this one has a benzene ring. It's actually female. The specific Enel is called Penal, so if you have a choice between non aromatic and aromatic, we picked this one. So it turns out that this molecule, if you do not totem, arise to the final. You get the question wrong. So this is the one specific situation or one of two situations that you have to make sure that you taught him rise to the Enel. If it's stable, if it's more stable, but the other one, you could just leave a keto. Does that make sense? This is just to do the guys. This has to do with the fact that we're using oxygen now, and oxygen has the ability to either form and alcohol or either form of carbon deal. So that's why you have to think about this step with a place and rearrangement. Okay, awesome. So let's move on to the next video

