Definition of Claisen Rearrangement

Hey, everyone. In this video, we're going to discuss a specific type of Sigma Tropic shift called Take Laysan rearrangement. So that is what is the place and rearrangement? Well, it's a heat activated. He activated 33 Sigma Tropic Shift that involves in a will, either. So that's interesting. It's a specific type of Sigma Tropic ship that's a 33 but specifically the reactant needs toe have an owl ether in the original functional group to then transform into a placement arrangement. If you don't have that aval ether, you're sunk. It's not gonna be a place entry arrangement. Okay, um, I will go ahead and help you identify the alley through in a second, but let me just read through a few more points first about it. So, depending on how many Perisic quick reactions you've had toe learn at this point, you might be like, kind of confused. How do I identify which type is which? Well, something that's easy about the clay sin is that it's one of the few perry cyclic reactions that does not begin with any form of conjugation. So notice that we have a dying here, right? But these this dying is considered to be isolated because it's not next to each other, right? So it's really the Onley Perisic of reaction that could possibly take place between an isolated dying with an aloe ether. If you think about it with those two things in mind, you can easily determined this is gonna be a place and rearrangement. Now, something else to keep in mind is that right now I've drawn this molecule very nicely. So it's very easy to kind of think mechanistic Lee how it would form into this product because the old bonds air close to each other. But just you know, the way your professor or your homework may give you the problem, it may require some Sigma Bond rotation for you to get it toe. Look in it toe look nice and orderly before you do your mechanism. So I'll show you a few examples later about how we're gonna have to rotate it first into position before we can, then draw the mechanism. Okay, cool. So let's go ahead and just identify. First of all, what do I mean by Allah Ether? So, guys, an aloe ether is like, I mean, let's just go all the way back to the beginning. What's an ether? And ether is an R O. Our group roar I'm in ether and specifically an aloe ether would mean that your oh is attached to a CH two that's then attached to a double bond. Okay, so that's what an aloe group is. This is it. This this group right here would be alot. You should be familiar with a low positions by now because we use them a lot in organic chemistry, but it means you're not directly attached the job on your one carbon away. So what is the aloe ether in the original product? It's actually this. I'm sorry and I met reacting in the original reactant. It's this thing. The other thing on the top is actually part of a vinyl ether, and that part actually could change. There are clasing rearrangements that happened with vinyl ethers. There are placing arrangements that happened with fennel ethers. So don't you shouldn't worry too much about the top part, because that part could change based on the specific type of place in, but the bottom part that alot part always has to be there always needs an ally either So that's why that's like the one defining characteristic off a place and rearrangement. Now, once again, guys, you guys should already be familiar with how the number, um, Sigma Tropic shifts in general. But remember that it has to do with the bond that is being broken and the bond that is being made. So in this case, the bond that is obviously broken is the one between the ones. Because you can see over here it no longer exists. The bond that's being formed is the one between the threes, because now that's a new bond over here. So we would then say that this is in the category of a 33 Sigma Tropic shift because a new bond has been created between the threes quote and lastly, what would this mechanism look like in general terms? It would just be any mechanism you can draw. That's Paris cyclic and concerted. That is, um, going to create a bond and break upon. So what I would do is something like this, something like this on something like that. Cool. And there you have it. That is your final product. Now, guys, it turns out that it can get a little bit more complicated than this, though. And that's because sometimes in your final product, you're gonna end up with having thio decide which totem ER is the most favorite. Because if you'll notice we actually have a carbon. Neil, we have a carbon Neil as our end product here. Okay, we have a carbon deal and something that we learned about carbon eels. Ah, long time ago, or, I mean, you've definitely come across it at some point in organic chemistry is that carbon eels are able to tot, um, arise into Enel's, so they're able to tot, um, rise into Enel's. And this is so this is called the Keto, and this is called the Enel. Now, most of the time, the keto is favorite almost all the time. The kiddos favorites so usually don't need toe worry about it. Usually, you could just leave the product the way it is because Kato's air favorite But some specific molecules prefer the Enel. So what that means is that when you come across a molecule that favors the Enel position, you must talk to rise to the Enel in the last step. If you don't itemize the Enel. You get the question wrong because you picked the wrong totem. Er, Okay, So what it says here is that in the final Todd Memorization Final, Todd immunization step is required for molecules in which the Enel form his favorite again. Not too many molecules favor the final form, but if they do, you must taught him rise to the anal. Makes sense. Cool. So what we're gonna do in the next practice in the next example is I'm going to remind you guys with some of the properties of Keto, you know, ta terrorism, and we're going to pick the most favored one equilibrium.

