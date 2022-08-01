Predict the Product

provide the mechanism and final products for the following reaction. You may skip the Todd memorization mechanism if one is required. Cool. So, first of all, what are we even dealing with here? Well, all I really see for sure is that I do have an aloe ether here, so I have an aloe ether. Another thing I noticed is that my double bond is not conjugated with any other double bonds, so I'm just gonna put here. It's not conjugated and I'm reacting with heat. So what this tells me is that this must be a place in rearrangement, which, specifically, remember, a clasing arrangement can be more technically defined as a three comma three place an arrangement that is gonna help us determine which bonds to make which bonds to break. So just, you know, guys like common sense tells you it's a place in because it's on the place in topic. But I'm trying to help you think, coach you through how you would see this if it was in the middle of 40 other reactions on your exam. That's how you would distinguish that. This this must be a place in. Okay, cool. So what else do we need to do? We must rearrange this because And that's the only mean, not rearrange. We must rotate and then we can rearrange. We must rotate because we need the dull wants to face each other. So in this case, what we're gonna do is we're just gonna rotate this guy up, so let's read, Draw it down, are here. Oh, and now let's put the double bond right here and now we actually can start to visualize thes two double bonds coming together and making a single bond in between them. This is the way you would rotate it so you could visualize the place and rearrangement. Now, something else to just, um to be aware of guys, is that remember that I told you that the bottom part of the al ether always stays the same, but the top part might change. So this is an example of the top part is different than the other example did. The other example was a vinyl ether, but specifically, the top part is what we call it fennel ether, not phenol. Phenol is different. Fennel either because directly, one which is fine, too, because we can we can use that bulb on inside of the aromatic ring to do our mechanism. Cool. So, guys, um what's gonna happen? Remember, this is a 33 clasing rearrangement, and we have toe break upon and make a bond may be the most obvious. One is the bond that we're gonna make. We know that we have to make a new bond here because that's the only area that's missing a gap, which means that this is the three and this is the three. That being said, that means we can count backwards and figure out with one positions were This is my two. And this is my one. This is my two. And this is my one and guys. What this means is that I am now ready to break bonds and make bonds using my mechanism. So what I would do is move my let's say my electrons here and then move these electrons here and then move these electrons here. And what that's going to do is it's gonna give me a new structure that looks like this. So this appears to now be a carbon hell. This is now a single bond. This is now a single bond. This is No one double bond. That metal group is still there, and these old bonds didn't change. And there you have it. We just broke the bond in between the ones. And then we made a new bond in between the threes and we just did a placement rearrangement. Cool sorrow. Are you guys happy? Makes sense. Did I miss anything? Guys, I missed something. We're not done yet because this happens to be the one unique type of totem er that prefers to be Enel because it wants to be aromatic and turn into a penal with an O. H. So that means that if you it says you may skip the top memorization mechanism was one is required. But I still need to write that it's gonna totem rise. So let's go ahead and do this with equilibrium. Arrows. Let's write totem arise. Just so you guys know in this question, it says you can skip it. But almost all professors in all textbooks will not make you draw the top memorization step for this reaction, because it's not the point of this reaction. We have a whole chapter about Todd memorization chemistry that you can you can learn about that mechanism if you want. But the point of this, this is Perry. Cyclic reaction is just to understand the top memorization will take place. So my final final product would be this with double bond, Double bond, double bond. Ohh! And then single bond. Single bond. Dull bond. Methyl group. Cool. And you don't have to draw it just like that. You could also have drawn it sticking out. And that also would have been fine. Cool. And there you have it. Guys, We are done with the place and condensation mechanism. Alright, great. I'm sorry. I said placing conversation and I met place and rearrangement. Okay, Awesome guys, let's move on to the next video.

