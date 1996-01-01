Organic molecules in your everyday life.

everyone. So we're gonna start off this course by first talking about the relevance of organic chemistry at this point, you've taken the course is necessary in general chemistry where you learned about the different concepts such as the elements of the periodic table. So Akiyama tree tight rations. Even electoral chemistry, the good thing is the majority of this information is not really gonna transfer over to organic chemistry. There's only gonna be a few concepts mainly around like periodic trends that are going to carry over from Jenkins right now. Don't worry about them too much. We'll cover them when we get to those ideas. Now, back to the relevance of organic chemistry. Well, organic chemistry itself is the chemistry of life. It consists of the study of molecules that are typically typically created and used by biological systems. So, organic chemistry is important because it involves our everyday lives. If we take a look at this first image, we have the ingredients of a hairspray bottle and I've zeroed in on four organic molecules that are found within the ingredients right now. These molecules don't seem like anything you might recognize. You don't know the number of elements housed within each molecule, but you'll learn about these kinds of ideas how to interpret a molecule like this later on, but just realize right now that something as simple as a hair bottle is heavily involved in organic chemistry. Now there are some destructive applications to organic chemistry here, we have the creation of nerve gasses. So here, I've circled acetylcholine acetic acid and choline itself. These organic molecules are interacting with a biological system here, this is a way of showing how organic chemistry is the chemistry of life. And we're talking about how chemistry interacts with biological systems. That also branches off into what we call biochemistry. We're not gonna delve too deeply into biochemistry, but just realize that biochemistry is kind of like an offshoot of these organic chemistry ideas that we're going to discover and talk about this semester. Alright, so for right now, just realize that organic chemistry, although new to you, is highly relevant in this course and in everyday life.

Hide transcripts