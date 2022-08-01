Identifying organic molecules

so hopefully what you said was that number letter A is definitely, um organic. So I'm just gonna put in Oh, with a check box. And it is because it's made out of carbon and hydrogen. Perfect. Is it also a hydrocarbon? So I'm gonna put h Is it also a hydrocarbon? Yes, it is. Because it on Lee has carbon and hydrogen. In fact, this is the most simple, smallest form of carbon called methane. Okay, so you might know, like methane, like, smells bad. It's released, like in gas. So sorry, too much information, but whatever, Um, that is an organic molecule. How about this next one here? Hopefully, you said that? Yes. This is organic. Okay, because once again, it has carbon, and it has hydrogen. Is it a hydrocarbon? No, this would not be a hydrocarbon. The reason is because it has an oxygen there. See how I haven't Adam, That is not a carbon or hydrogen. So that means that this is considered a This is considered just an organic molecule. In fact, this is acetone. So if you guys, maybe you girls use attitude like take your nail polish off. Whatever. I hate that smell. It's disgusting. That's what the molecule looks like. All right, We're gonna be learning about a lot of really cool molecules. At least I think they're cool, right? I have. I have to think they're cool. I'm a tutor, but they are really cool. So hopefully we'll get to know them too. Don't memorize that. This is don't memorize these names yet. I'm just giving you some information for later. Okay, then finally, this last one, hopefully you guys said is that this was not organic. And also, it was not Ah, hydrocarbon. Okay, The reason is because I do have a carbon here, but I do not have Ah, hydrogen. Okay, there are no hydrogen, so this is not an organic molecule. In fact, this is what we consider. It can be a little bit confusing in organic carbon, like not organic. This would be a form of inorganic carbon because it doesn't have any hydrogen at all. In fact, this is CO two or carbon dioxide. So carbon dioxide, you know, that's like a greenhouse gas that goes into the air that's considered inorganic. We would learn about this a little bit more in gen cam because that has to do more with inorganic. And then for organic, we would deal more with the molecules that have hydrogen on them. Okay, that's a general rule.

