What is an organic molecule?

So let's just go into recognizing what is organic molecules. So technically there's actually a lot of definitions on what is organic molecule based on what you're talking about back then. They used to have a much different definition. Some books will even say some, some things that are different. But the majority of the consensus is that technically inorganic molecules, any molecule that contains both carbon, obviously right, We know that life the chemistry of life is basically built on carbon, at least on the Earth and carbon and hydrogen. Okay. The reason I said the whole Earth thing is because some people are like aliens are made out of like silicon or something. But like whatever the biology of life has to do with carbons. Okay. And then on the an organic molecule that contains a mixture of hydrogen, carbon only it doesn't have any other atoms would be called. You guys know that one. You should know that one hydrocarbon.

