Ranking reactivity toward SN2

So would all these have the same exact rate towards an S and two reaction? Or would some of them be faster? Slower? And the way to figure that out is really just Look at the degree of the Al Kyohei lied. So if you'll notice all the way to the left I have a flooring attached to a carbon that's attached to zero other carbons. No other carbons. This is what we would call a zero degree alcohol. Hey, lied or that's also called a metal. Okay, um ethyl alcohol. Hey, light. Alright, then all the way in the opposite end of the spectrum, we've got a carbon attached row flooring. That's three other carbons coming off that. That's actually what we call a tertiary alcohol. Hey, light. All right, So would they all have the same rate? Absolutely not, because one of these is going to be really good at a backside attack, and then some of them are gonna be really bad, OK? And the answer is that my method aqeel highlight is the best, because it's the one that has the most free backside kids. The one that is gonna be easiest to attack as I start putting in our groups. So as I start going from primary to secondary to tertiary, my backside is going to get more and more clogged. So, as you can see, for example, my backside is the same. But now I've got this big group over here. So now if I come in from the right side or from the bottom side, I'm gonna bounce off. Okay? The only way I could hit the back side now is from the top. Okay, so that means that now the rate of destruction is gonna be slower, because the chances of me hitting that spot are gonna be less. Now, when I get to secondary, it gets even worse. Because now I've got this group in the top, this group in the bottom. Really. The only way that I can hit the backside is if I thread the needle perfectly. Okay, so now for a secondary, this is gonna be even harder. It's gonna be way, way less likely that I hit the back side so this won't go even slower then finally, if you look at tertiary, tertiary is just getting freaking impossible. Like I've got the top blocked off. I've got the bottom blocked off, backed off, and then I've even got the back completely, like, backed up. Okay, so basically, this one is impossible to do a backside attack on. And in fact, tertiary is don't even happen. Okay? A tertiary alcohol haloed will never do a backside attack because it's too difficult for the nuclear file to access the backside. All right, so I just wanna make one more point. So we know what the answer is that my method is the best. Okay, now, the other question is, why would this affect the rate? Okay, I told you is that the rate of this of these reactions is K. Okay, the rate constant times the concentration of my nuclear file times the concentration of my Rx or my leaving. Okay, so, um, I changing the concentrations by changing the degrees? No. Okay. Like the nuclear follow. Staying the same. So it's not changing the rate constant staying the same. Okay, the only thing that's changing is that I'm increasing the strength of my leaving group as I go towards the left, because, yeah, the f might be the same Adam in either case, but it's gonna be easier for me to hit that back side for the method. Okay? And remember that the backside is what really determines if destruction happens or not. Okay, so what that means is that effectively, by using a method or primary, I am kind of jacking up the amount of alcohol that I have because I'm jacking up the amount of Okay. Hey, like, that's actually possible to react. Okay, that's gonna be that's gonna allow me toe hit more backsides and get more reaction. Okay, so that's what I'm trying to show you That the rate actually would go up as my alcohol. It becomes more like a metal. All right, Cool. So I hope that made sense. Let's move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts