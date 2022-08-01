Understanding the properties of SN2.

now what I want to do. So that's basically that. Okay, Now what I wanna do is you guys know the mechanism. Now, this is gonna be the mechanism that we use every time. It's very important that you guys understand everything about this mechanism, but on top of that, there's a lot of facts that we need to memorize about it, too, because your professor is gonna want you to know a lot of conceptual stuff about this is well, okay. And in fact, you're really not gonna able to understand it unless you know all the concepts behind it. So now what I wanna do, it's start breaking all these different concepts down. Let's start off with nuclear file. Okay? You could already guess what this is because I already talked about it. But do you think we need a strong nuclear file or a week nuclear file to start off this reaction? And the answer is that I'm going to say whenever something's negatively charged, that is strong, Okay, because that means is that means it is actively trying to get rid of electrons. So in the description, I told you guys, it's always a negatively charged nuclear file. Okay, so that means it's strong. All right, so that means a week nuclear file one that is neutral or doesn't have a negative charge would not be a good candidate for s and two Good. So far. Cool. So then the leaving group is that gonna be better if it's un substituted or if it's highly substituted? Now, just you guys know Substituted has to do with our groups. Okay, That's what substituted means un substituted. Means that you have less. Are groups coming off the alcohol? Hey, lite believing group. Okay, highly substituted means that you have a lot of our groups. Okay, So which one do you think is gonna be better? Remember that the mechanism is backside attack. So which one do you think is gonna be better for backside attack? Having not a lot of stuff on the back side, like just hydrogen is that are really small or having these big, bulky groups. Ah, bunch of them that are gonna take up a lot of space when I word it That way, it sounds like the best option would be unsubs itude ID. And that's exactly right. Okay. For backside attacks be favored. You need to have a lot of room on the back side. All right, Otherwise, it's just gonna be too cramped, and you're not gonna be ableto get it in. All right, so now let's go on to the next one. So let's those air really big points strong and un substituted. Okay, next reaction. Coordinate. If I were to draw an energy diagram of this, would the highest point Would it be a transition state, or would it be an intermediate? Is that which one is the one that I'm passing through to get to my product? And the answer is I told you guys, Transition State, Okay, we're gonna use a transition state because this is all happening at one time. So that means I have one molecule that is kind of in between both sides. OK, and that helps us flow into the next question. Is this a concerted mechanism or is it a two step mechanism now, just you guys know concerted just means one step. Okay? Concerted is actually a word that we can use in English. It just means everything happens at once. Okay, So it's not just a chemical chemistry word. It's actually, just like a normal word. So concerted. One step. Absolutely. I mean, I already told you guys, it's one step, but you could have just looked at my little sentence. But also, that makes sense because there's no distinct first step and second step right? Is there, like, step one? Step two? No, I told you, you're making upon and you're breaking a bond at the same exact time. All right, so that means it's all happening at the same time. Cool. So now we're gonna get into is rate questions. Okay, So all this, this stuff down here has to do with rate and rates. We haven't really talked about too much, so I'm gonna have to explain this. All right, So is the rate gonna be uni molecular or by molecular? A really easy way to remember. This is that s And to the two in s and two stands for by molecular. In fact, what s and two stands for is substitution. Then it says nuclear filic. Why? Because the nuclear follows starting it and then by molecular. Okay, that's what it actually means. That's what s and two means. Okay, so I know that the rate is by molecular. But what the hell does that I have actually mean? Okay, well, what it has to do with is it's basically saying the rate. Remember that rates are always based on. You can trace them back to rate constants. Okay? And you can say, if I increase the concentration of a certain re agent, is that going to affect the rate at which I make my products? Okay. And if it's by molecular, what that means is that there's gonna be not just one species that the rate depends on, but it's gonna be two species, okay? And the best way that I can illustrate this is I always think of an arrow and a target. Okay? And I think that the arrow is the nuclear file, Okay? Because it's the one that's kind of starting this all off. And the target is the electric file or what we call the leaving group. Okay, cool. So I've got my nuclear file. I've got my Electra file. Okay. Also, that just you guys know the leaving group is also my alcohol. Hey, lied. Right? Because I said the alcohol. Hey, loads of the most common type of leaving group. Okay, Doesn't have to be, but in most cases, right. So now here's the question. If I double the amount of arrows that I'm shooting, so instead I've got a bone marrow. And now, instead of shooting one arrow, I've got another guy next to me, and he's shooting another one. Okay. Is that gonna increase the chances that I hit the target or they hit a bull's eye? Hell, yeah. It's gonna increase the chances, Okay? Because now, even if I miss, maybe the other guy hits it. Okay, Now think about it this way. Molecules are not smart. In fact, they're super stupid. In fact, they're the most stupid ever. They don't have brains. I know that's going to come as a shock to you. All they are. All these reactions are dictated by random motion. Okay, so that means I have a test tube and I have a bunch of arrows and I have a bunch of targets. Guess what's happening. They're not aiming for the target. They're randomly colliding. They're hitting the wall, they're hitting each other. Then they hit the front side and they bounce off. Why would they bounce off if they hit the front side because, remember, there's electrons there and the electrons repel so they keep bouncing, bouncing. Eventually, something hits the backside. Boom. That's my reaction. And I go and I make product. All right. If I double the amount of arrows I'm shooting with, I'm doubling the chances that I'm randomly gonna make a product cool so far. All right, Next question. If I were to double the amount of my leaving group of my targets, okay, would that double the amount of chances of or would that increase the chances of getting a bull's eye? What do you think? I could tell you guys were really thinking about this one. Yes, it would. Okay, because let's say I'm only shooting with one arrow, but now there's two targets. Hey, I could be a really bad shot, remember? I'm dumb. Okay, so I missed the first one, but actually hit the second one because, you know, I was really bad, all right? And that's the way it also works. So if I double the concentration of my leaving group, I'm going to double the chances that I get a collision that leads to a backside attack. Alright. How about if I were to double both. So now I have twice as many arrows, and I have twice as many targets. What would that dio? That would wind up quadrupling the rate of my reaction? Because now what would happen is that I have four times the chances of hitting a bullseye. Is that making sense? And what I'm trying to say is hitting the bull's eye is the equivalent of backside attack. It means that you get a product. All right, So what that means is that the rate of my reaction is dependent on both the nuclear file and the leaving group of my Electra followed. By the way, this is the same as Elektra file. It's got a lot of names, but it's the same thing. Okay, so what that means is that this is by molecular, and that means that my rate is going to be equal to the concentration of both my re agents. Not just one, that's what by molecular means. All right. Are you guys cool with that? So we just have to memorize that for now. We're not gonna do a whole lot of calculations, but you do need to be able to answer questions about if I increase the rate. The regent this have regent, would that increase? Would that double with that triple? Whatever. Okay, cool. So then we get until one last type of question, which is stereo chemistry. Now, remember that we had a whole chapter dedicated to Cairo Ality. Alright. The Chire ality here isn't going to get back confusing. But if this is a Cairo center, by the way, is this a Cairo center? The carbon that's red. Yeah, it is. That's actually a Carl center right there. That's got the green carbon Now. I just drew a green has four different groups on it. Okay, so if you have a Cairo center at the beginning, okay, and you do a backside attack, notice that at the end two of my group swapped places. Okay, notice that my H and my methyl group are still in the same place, so they're good. But now my Ethel group is on the right side and my high priority group, my nuclear power, what used to be an ex is on the left side. So what that means is that these switched places Okay, Any time that you switch the orientations of the positions of two groups. Guess what you do. You flip the configuration. So what that means is that originally, if this wasn't our if the first one was in our by the way, I'm not going to calculate Rs here. Okay? Cool with that. I'm just gonna say that. Imagine that. Whatever. Okay, I will calculate it cause it's super easy. It would just be that this is one this is to this is three. So it would be an are. Okay, So if this first one is our afterwards, it's gonna turn into an s. Okay? And if you want to prove that, you could just say Okay, this is one. This is two. This is three. Now it's gonna go this way. Okay, So if you start off with a are you gonna get an s at the end and guess what that's called? It's a huge, huge thing. Very important. That is called inversion of configuration. Okay, so now any time you hear the word backside attack, all right? You're gonna have to get used to the fact that backside attack always means this one thing with Chire ality. It always means inversion of configuration. Okay, now, what would retention? What would these other words mean? Retention just means that you get the same thing, our turns into our afterwards. That's not this reaction. So don't worry about it. Okay? What does receive McMeen? Remember that regime? It means it's a combination or a perfect mixture of both an anti MERS. So regime, it would be that I get 50% of our 50% of s. Is that what's happening here? No, I'm getting 100% of the other and anti. Um er why? Because I'm flipping the orientations of two groups. Is that cool? All right, so one last thing, And then we'll just do a really quick practice problem. The nickname of this reaction is gonna be I've said it 10 times. Backside attack. Okay, Whenever you hear backside attack, you're always thinking s and two. And that just has to come very naturally to you at this point. Okay? And as the semester rolls on, all right, so I want to do a practice problem. I will give you guys a chance to pause the video or Thio answer, and then we'll go into the next video I want you to rank the following alcohol highlights in terms of their reactivity. Okay, So figure out which of these would be the most reactive, which would be the least reactive towards an s and two reaction notice that all of the leaving groups of the same in terms of the the actual strength of the leaving group. So there must be something else that's gonna make it good or bad at reacting. Okay, So go ahead and try to figure that out, and then I'll answer for you Go.

Hide transcripts