Drawing the SN2 Mechanism

Alright, guys, Now we're gonna jump into one of the most important mechanisms in all of organic chemistry, and it's a mechanism that you're never allowed to forget. So when I teach you in the next twenty minutes, like, it's gonna stick because you're gonna need it for your obviously for or go for your graduate exams. And even in graduate school, if you're planning going to graduate school for anything pre health, you're still gonna need to know this reaction. And that's called the S and two mechanism. So let's dive right into it. All right? So what if I were Just give it a tag line and just say in one sentence, What s and two mechanism is Okay. What it is, is that a negatively charged nuclear file? Hopefully, all of that is words that you should be comfortable with. Negatively charged nuclear file reacts with an accessible leaving group. Okay, now, leaving group, you should know what it is accessible. Maybe a little confused, but will define Define it. Okay. To produce substitution. You know what that is in one step. All right, so let's go ahead. I just wanted get right into it. Let's just draw this mechanism out. All right, So I have this nuclear file that I'm just generally putting his n you negative. There's a lot of different nuclear files out there. It doesn't really matter the identity right now. Okay. Not to figure out I'm reacting with an alcohol. Hey, like, what did I say? Alcoholics. We're good at leaving. Okay, So what that means is, I have to figure out what's the Electra Filic part of this molecule? Because this is my Electra file. And what is it gonna look like after it reacts? Okay, So how do I find out which parts Electra, Philip, Does it have a positive charge already on it? No. So I'm gonna have to draw the dye poll. What does the dipole look like? Well, remember that halogen is pretty much always pull away from whatever they're attached to. So I would have My only major die poll is pulling away from the carbon. So what I would have is a negative here. A partial positive there. Where is my nuclear file? Gonna want to attack? It's gonna want attack the carbon. Okay, So the Electra Philip part is not the X. It's the carbon. Okay, so I know I'm going to start off my arrow from my nuclear file, and I know I'm going to attack that carbon. But now, actually, we have a choice, okay? Because what we have is a distinct set of sides. Okay, so let's think about it this way. This is my carbon. And in the past, I haven't really worried about exactly how I draw my arrows because I haven't been very picky. Okay, But if you think about it, there's actually two different sides. This carbon. Let's say that the X side, the one that the halogen is called the front side. Okay, so the X has three lone pairs, one to three. Okay, so that would be what I would consider the front side. So I'm just gonna right here. That's the front, okay. And the back side would be everything that's on the other side over here and the backside. What it's gonna have is just like a hydrogen, and then some outfield groups. This would be a metal group in an ethnic group. Okay, which of these two sides? Front or back? Do you think is gonna be the easiest for my nuclear file to approach. Okay? And let's think about it this way. We know that it wants to hit the carbon, so no matter what, it's going for the carbon. But what? All I'm asking is is it gonna try to go from the front side of the backside? It turns out that the front side is really bad option. Why? Because the nuclear file, remember, it already has extra electrons. Okay, It's got extra election was trying to get rid of. In order to go through the front side, it would need to pass through a bunch of electron clouds from the halogen. Okay. Do you think that's gonna be very easy to Dio? It's actually gonna be almost impossible. It doesn't happen. Okay, Those electrons are going to repel each other like crazy, so front side attack is actually impossible. It's never gonna happen. Okay, so what that means is that this is gonna lead us to one of the most inappropriate phrases in all of science, and that is backside attack. All right, so as messed up as that sounds, alcohol highlights are totally down with it. All right? Backside attack is something that they're all about, and We're gonna be doing this every day, all right? For the rest of organic chemistry. So I hope you guys were cool with that. You got to get used to it pretty quick. So backside attack is the way to go. Because it's the way that's less basically, less hindered. It's gonna be ah, lot easier for those electrons to pass through the backside. Whether are not as many electrons as the front. Okay, so now what we need to do is we have to draw the transition state of what this is gonna look like. Okay, because we let me just ask you, um, I done with this mechanism. Do we Do we need to draw any more arrows, or, um, I done? No, we should draw some more arrows. Why? Because remember that this is gonna be a nuclear phone Electra file that does not have an empty orbital notice that there's no empty orbital here. This carbon already has four bonds. Okay, so this carbon already has four bonds. If I make a new one, that's five. So if I'm making this bond, I'm gonna have to break upon. And you guys already know what I'm gonna break. I'm gonna break the the alcohol. I mean, the hey, light off. I'm gonna break the halogen off. All right? So that means that I'm making a bond and I'm breaking the bond at the same time This is gonna lead you lead to something called a transition state. Okay, a transition state is just, ah, high energy. Um, phase of the reaction that is very, very short lived. Okay, What it means is that it never even really happens, Or what I'm trying to say is it cannot be isolated. Okay? It's a very high, high energy thing that it must happen because we know that it must go from one state to another. But if I tried to just isolated in the test tube, I would never be able to isolate transition states. Okay, so let's go ahead and draw what it would look like. It would be a carbon, okay. And it would be attached to three things for sure that air just signal single bonds would be attached to a metal group. That's the one in the front. Ah, hydrogen in the back on. Then in Ethel Group, right. And I'll just put the ethnic group facing down because I'm gonna need all this space I can catch. All right, now, this is the interesting part. We just said that I'm making a bond and I'm breaking a bond, and it's all happening in one step. Okay, So that means that I'm gonna have to draw a partial bonds. So that means that my nuclear file is partially making a bond to that carbon. And my hey, lied is partially breaking a bond to that carbon. Okay, on top of that. Now, this carbon has too many bonds. Okay? It has five instead of four. So I'm gonna have to put partial negatives on the's. Adams. Okay. What that means is that remember that Carbon wants to have four. Bonds now has five. So in this transition state, it's extremely unstable. Carbon does not like to have this many bonds. I have to indicate that has one too many by putting negatives that are distributed. Okay, so there we go. That's our transition state. If you ever see this little like double dagger, that means transition state. Okay, Like I said, this is something that it must exist for, like, a nanosecond. But it's not something you could isolate. Okay, after this reaction is done happening after it's all completed, all happens at one time. Now I have to figure out what my products are gonna look like. Well, what I'm gonna have now is that I'm gonna have my nuclear file. Okay? But now my nuclear follow is going to be attached to have a single bond. I'll draw it in blue because that indicates the arrow that was just made to that red carbon. And what is that Red carbon gonna be attached to? The same three things it was attached to before. So it's gonna have that metal group. It's gonna have that hydrogen. And now the Ethel Group, because the nuclear fall came from the back. My ethel group is getting pushed towards the front. Okay, so that's gonna be important. Let's just hold onto that thought. Okay? On top of that, is there anything else that we need to draw are leaving groups or a leaving group is going to get xnegative. Okay, so first of all, how can I tell that a substitution reaction just took place? Well, I can tell because things substituted before I had a carbon with an ex. Now I have a carbon with a nuclear file. Before I had a nuclear file with a negative. Now I have an ex with a negative. See how everything perfectly swapped. So this is definitely substitution, okay?

