How to name cyclic ethers using the cycloalkane convention.

cool so far. Right now, the challenge becomes How do we name these guys? Because sometimes, first of all, they're not always three members rings. And second of all, there is a lot of substitue INTs. So it turns out that there's three different common ways to name a pox sides, and I'm gonna go over all of them right now. Let's start off with what we call the cyclo Al Cane convention. Okay? In this type of naming system, what we do is we named the entire ring as if it was an Al Cain first. Okay, so as you can see here, I have a six numbered ring. Okay, but how many of those atoms are actually carbons? Onley? Five of them are. I've got 12345 Now, you might be wondering why I started with one there. I didn't need to. I'm just using that. I'm I mean, maybe I did, but I'm just using that as an example right now just to count carbons. Okay, so I have five carbons. But what I'm telling you is that we should actually name it as a cyclo Al Cain, not by the number of carbon So what that means is that usually when we're naming and out came, we would say there's five carbon, so it would be cyclo painting, but it's not. We're going to call this actually cyclo hexane because we go by the shape. Okay. What we're worried about here is the shape of the molecule, not how maney carbons it has in it. Okay, so this would be a cyclo hexane first. Well, as our route. Okay, Now, the difference is, if we have oxygen's inside of a ring, which is by definition, a cyclic ether, right? Then we're gonna add the prefix Ochse, Okay? And what Aqsa is gonna tell us is that there is one member of this ring that is an oxygen. Okay, so if I call it aqsa Cyclo heck, saying what I'm saying is that I have a six member dring where one of the atoms is an oxygen, not a carbon. Okay, and then obviously location, if necessary. So let's go ahead and just talk about this for a second. The route is gonna be the oxus cyclo hexane, and I have that written here. Now you just have to talk about locations. How do we know where to put those guys. Well, it turns out that the oxygen is always going to get your one spot. So when I put the one here, that didn't really count. That wasn't true, Numbering the way that I should really number it is starting from the oxygen because that's the highest priority, Adam inside the ring. And then obviously I should number to give, you know, the lowest overall number or to go to the next highest priority, etcetera. Okay, so this would be three metal, one Oxus cycle hike scene. Cool. So far, just you guys know this also applies to rings that more than one oxygen. If I had to Oxygen's, That would be what was called a Die Aqsa. Okay, just putting that out there, you could use prefixes as well. Okay, so now let's go ahead and talk about another naming system. By the way, One word really quick, this is gonna be commonly used for non three member rings. So if not three members, as you can see, I was doing with a six member one here. This is usually the one we use. Okay, So if it's four member five number six number, etcetera. You would use this naming system. Now, if it is a three member ID ring, we could still use it. But this is not going to be the most common way to name it, okay?

