How to name epoxides using the epoxy convention.

if we are dealing with a three member bring, there is much more common ways. One is Thea Poxy convention. So what the epoxy convention basically says is this We have a substitute Wint named in a poxy group. Okay. And we're just going to name our longest carbon chain as normal and then label the three remembered ring as just a substitute coming off of that chain. Okay? And obviously give it the lowest number. One other thing about this that's interesting is that you actually have to name the locations of both of the atoms that the three member ring is attached to. So, as you can see here, um, my hip oxide is gonna get priority over the metal, So I would choose this to be my first carbon over here. Okay, that means that my epoxy group is, or my epoxy substitue int is across the two and the three. Therefore, I'm actually gonna call this a to comma three dash epoxy substitue int. Because I'm basically saying that I have a bond. Oh, across those two carbons. Okay, thin. The rest of it, We're just gonna name, like always. So this would be two three epoxy five. Metal Hexi. Not so bad, Right? Okay, so it's just something to consider that you could also use the epoxy convention. It's perfectly legit.

Hide transcripts