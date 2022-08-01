How to name epoxides using the oxide convention.

Now there's on top of that. There's even one more way to name it Poch sides and that this one actually comes from even further back in the history. Um, this one is actually like a reaction. Okay? What they're basically saying is, name it as an AL Keen. So pretend that the epoxy wasn't even there. Replace it with an AL Keen. Okay, Name it as Theo Alky entire name, and then at the end, just add the word oxide. Okay, Now, how does that make sense? The reason that makes sense is because what we're saying is that we we're basically assuming that we start off with a double bond, and then we did in a pox ID ation to put in a pox side group on that double bond. Now, you might not know how to do that yet, and that's fine. We're gonna actually learn that pretty soon. Um, but I'm just saying that this is almost coming from the reactivity side of things, saying, Well, I could start from a double bond, and if I do an approximation, I could get in a pox side. So then I would call it an oxide of that double bond. Okay, so in this case, I would call this on this would be heck scene, Right? Because I've got a six remembered, um, chain noticed that my double bond would be across the two and the three. But the way that I named Double Bonds is different from the way that I name hip oxides. I actually don't say that this is a 23 AL Keen. I would just start where? At the lowest number. So in this case, this is actually gonna be what we call a to heck seen. So don't get them confused. This would never be called a 23 Heck. Seen you on Lee Do that for the epoxy substitue int. Okay, so we know you have a to hack seen. Now we need a substitue int the five metal right on the five. So this would be five metal to heck seen oxide. All right, now, just you know, if your professor require stereo chemistry, if your professor is asking about stereo chemistry, remember, that's just like cis and trans and stuff. Um, then you would have to provide it here. Okay?

