Defining what an epoxide (oxirane) is.

Alright, guys. And let's talk about naming a pox sides. So it turns out that a pox sides are just cyclic ethers. That's basically the definition and some types of cyclic ethers. Remember that in ethers R o r um, are gonna be named as their own functional group due to increased reactivity. Okay. And the specific ones that we usually name as their own functional group are three member ethers. Okay, because there happens to be a lot of strain in those rings. They're out of their normal bonding preferences, so or their normal angle preferences. What that means is that they're very reactive and very easy to open them up. And what we call these three members cyclic ethers is too. There's actually two common names for them. We call them a pox sides. So go ahead and write that down. Okay? They're also called in some textbooks and professors like to use the word ox serene. OK, och, serene. These are really synonyms for each other. Okay. And a pox side and an ox rain are the same. Exact thing is just a three member cyclic either

