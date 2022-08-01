How to name polyols.

ah, functional group that we definitely need to know how to name is alcohols and they're really not so hard. So let's just jump straight into it. So ah, word that we use to describe a molecule that has more than 108 or more than one hydroxyl on the carbon chain is a glycol, and glycol is a very un specific word because it just refers to any molecule that has more than one hydroxyl on it. So instead of using the term glycol, a lot of times we're going to use a more specific term. In fact, we're gonna use prefixes to indicate exactly how many Ohh is are on that change. So, as you can imagine, we're just going to use the same prefixes that we use for all AIPAC nomenclature. If you have an alcohol with two hydraulic souls, that's gonna be called a dialogue. Okay, if you haven't alcohol with three hydroxy, as you can imagine, that's gonna be called a trial. And that would keep going to etcetera, etcetera. Okay, Now keep in mind that something that's unique about alcohol groups is that you always give the most priority or the highest priority in terms of the way that you number the chain or the way that you number the ring to the O H group. Okay, so there's actually this phrase that we use in or go one that just says alcohol beats all okay. And that just means it's gonna be all the other functional groups that you're really exposed to in or go One. If you have a double bond, triple bond, alcohol highlight, anything else present, you're going to give your priority in terms of prioritizing, numbering to the alcohol. Okay, so let's just go ahead and jump into these examples. I want us to try to solve it on your own, and then I'll go ahead and jump in and give you guys the answer.

