Provide the correct common and IUPAC name.

All right, So this one is a piece of cake. We know that the root is propane because I have a three carbon chain and I have to Alcohol is in the same position. So this is gonna be my one because alcohol gets the highest priority. This is gonna be a one comma, one propane dial. Okay? And just so you know, that's the full name. Many times these air gonna be more generally referred to as what we call Jem dials. Okay, the reason we call it a gem dial is because I have to. Alcohol's coming off of the same position. And when you have two things coming out for the same position we call the Germinal. So the gem in this case stands for gem inal dial. And that's actually gonna be really important thing. When we get into or go to, we'll talk about gem Dial's all the time. All right? So hopefully that helped. Let's move on to the next topic

