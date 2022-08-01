Provide the correct common and IUPAC name.

All right, so let's go ahead and start off with the root name. The root for this compound would be cyclo hexane. Right? So let's go ahead and write that down. Great. So I got cyclo heck saying, but obviously have some substitutes coming off this. In fact, these air functional groups, I have to alcohol's so I can imagine that my modifier is gonna be dialing. Okay, so I'm just gonna put here Mod is dialing. So I could put these two words together, and I know that this is going to be a cyclo, hex and dial. Okay, so I just put the modifier at the very end of the route. Now we need locations, right? Because I don't know exactly where these alcohols are. What we would do is we would just give top priority toe one of the alcohol's. It doesn't matter which one you choose, since they're both the same thing. But we do know that if one it had been an alcohol and the other one was, for example, a halogen, I would give my highest priority to the alcohol, Right, Because alcohol beats all. Let's just pick. This is my one. That means that my other alcohol is going to be at the three. So this is going to be a one comma, three cyclo hooks and dial. So are we done? We're so close. But there's one more thing you have to add, and that's gonna be the relationship of the O. H is to each other in terms of where they are in space or their stereo chemistry. So remember that if you have two groups on the same side of the ring or different sides of the ring, they get different names, right? So if they're on different sides of the ring that would be considered trans. This would be The trans stereo is, um, er of 13 cycle hooks and dial. Alright, so not so bad. Let's go ahead and try to name this other example. Go ahead and try to do it on your own, and then we'll give you guys the answer

