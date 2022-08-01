So now we've gotten to what's pretty much the holy grail of acid base chemistry, and that is predicting acid base equilibrium. All right, so let's go ahead and get started on this for these types of questions, What you're going to be asked is, what's the direction of the reaction? Is it going to go to the right or is it going to go to the left? And even though it sounds like hey, I've got a 50 50 shot, it can't be that bad. They are surprisingly tricky. Okay, so we're gonna learn a set of rules, and we're gonna use PK information in order to figure out these questions. All right, so basically, here's I'm just gonna give you an example. Here is a common question that you could see on an exam with the following reaction. Go to the left or would go to the right label. All the species draw the correct arrows. Okay, there's a lot in there, and there's a lot you have to understand, So let's go ahead and break it down one several time. The very first thing that you always want to start off with is identifying the Lewis acid and the Lewis base. Remember that? I said Lewis is the most general definition of acids and bases, right? So that just means that you're just gonna find on the left hand side Which one is the acid? Which one is the base? Okay, Now, how do you do this? Ah, lot of times that could be the trickiest part. Well, many times there's gonna be known charges or unknown acid will be present. So if there's charges or unknown acid, that makes it easy. So, for example, if you see a positive charge, that's always gonna be the acid. And if you see a negative charge, that's always going to be the base. Okay, so that part is easy. Or also, let's say that you have like, a carb oxalic acid. If you have a car oxalic acid, then that would make it easier as well. Or if you have HCL or whatever. Okay. But sometimes you're not gonna have a negative charge, and you're not gonna have a positive charge. So if you don't, then you go to the second step. The second step is to make sure that all spectator ions are dissociated. Do you guys remember spectator ions from or from Kim Jong Kim. Those were just your role one or your I'm sorry, your first column. Cat ions. So that would be lithium positive. Um, potassium positive and sodium positive. Okay, now some professors even go a Sfar as toe add cesium. Okay, I have seen that before. Caesium is also in that first column. All right, so these, actually I mean, I know that I said that it was three, but it's actually it could be four, depending on how tricky your professor wants to get these Air Catalans that always associate in solution. So these basically make Ionic bonds. So, for example, if I had n a o. H. And I was trying to determine if that was my acid with my base, I would be confused, possibly because I would say, Well, I don't see a negative charge. I don't see a positive charge. What is it? Well, you have to dissociate it first, so that means you have to take this and make it in a positive. And that means my o h becomes a wage negative. And now remember that any positive is a spectator ions. I don't care about it. So that means that now I have a base. Does that make sense? So you have toe. If you don't see a obvious positive or negative, you have to go ahead and start dissociating. Okay, But now let's say that you do both of those steps and you're compounds are both still neutral. So let's say you there's nothing to disassociate. There's no charges. You have no clue what to do. So, for example, if you had something like on, let me think of a good example. So let's say that you had. So let's say that you had on H two Whoa, Okay. And you were comparing it to Carl oxalic acid. And you didn't remember that car Oxalic acid was an acid. So let's just say that you had a brain fart and you forgot that car oxalic acid was an acid. Well, then you could just go ahead and look at PK. So then you could say that zey sickly the next rule. If they're still neutral, assign the lowest PK as the acid. Okay, so then I would say the Peca of my water is 16. The PKK of my car looks like acid is five. So that means that my car books like acid is gonna be the acid. And that means that my water is going to be the base. Does that make sense? So basically, if you are still neutral at the end, just go with the lowest PK cool. So that's going to really take care of you. Okay. The next step is now that you know what you're asked in your base are go ahead and label the conscience. That means draw them out if you have to draw them or just label them based on which one is the acid, that one becomes the conjugate base. The base becomes the conjugate acid. Cool. So then the last step is compared the acidity or PK basically acidity and PK air. The same thing of the Lewis acid to the conjugate acid. Okay. And remember that in order, Thio, go in that direction, you're gonna have to go from stronger to weaker. Okay, Now, one way. I like to say that is that the strongest acid is gonna be the one with lowest PK. So I always say that the peak a should go from lower on the right. I mean, on the left to higher on the right PK because remember, Pekka is the opposite of strength. So you want a low P k to start with and you want a high peak at the end, okay?

